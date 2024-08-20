Manish Pandey, an out-of-favor India batter, was seen in a furious fight with the umpire after his dismissal in a match of the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy 2024 in Bengaluru. The match was played between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Blasters batted first after losing the toss and could only muster 142 runs in 20 overs. Captain Mayank Agarwal fell for a golden duck. Only Shubhang Hegde (52), LR Chethan (48), and Kranthi Kumar (14) reached double figures for Blasters. For the Tigers, Vidwath Kaverappa and Manvanth Kumar took three wickets each.

In response, Thippa Reddy scored 47 to give a good start to Hubli Tigers, and Krishnan Shrijith with 41 continued the good work. But Blasters also hit back with quick wickets including that of Manish Pandey (6). However, Aneeshwar Gautam and Manvanth Kumar made sure that the Tigers achieved the target with 5 wickets in hand and in 18.5 overs.

The Tigers now have three wins in three matches and are in the second spot behind the Bengaluru Blasters. Meanwhile, it was the Bengaluru Blasters’ first defeat of the season.

Manish Pandey’s angry fight with umpire overshadows Tiger’s win

However, the Tigers’ win was overshadowed by an incident featuring their captain Manish Pandey, who was unhappy with his dismissal and had an angry argument with the umpire on the field.

Hubli Tigers needed only 24 runs from 28 balls to win, and seasoned hitter Manish Pandey was on strike against bowler Kranthi Kumar. Pandey attempted to create space to strike the ball via the off-side.

However, the bowler wisely pursued him and squeezed him for space. Pandey was beaten in his attempt, as wicketkeeper Shivkumar Rakshith caught the ball behind the stumps by dropping to his knees. Rakshit immediately protested, and the umpire raised the finger without delay.

Pandey was extremely furious with the umpire’s decision and walked aggressively towards him. He was seen signaling that the ball had hit his back pad rather than the bat. The square-leg umpire intervened promptly and calmed the situation.

