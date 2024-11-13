Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan cricketer, has rained down abuses on BCCI and the Indian team for refusing to come to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament is set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9 in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

The ICC was recently notified by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they would not be attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Following the ICC’s answer to the BCCI, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi made the decision to approach the Pakistani government about the issue.

The Pakistani government requested that the board refrain from adopting the hybrid format and begin abstaining from future ICC events that will be held in India.

After speaking with their administration, PCB wrote a forceful letter to the ICC. The PCB is still committed to hosting the entire event and has notified the ICC of their nation’s government’s decision.

The hybrid Champions Trophy model is not yet acceptable to the PCB or the Pakistani government. Even though Pakistan was granted permission to host the competition, India’s participation was never certain because of their long-standing reluctance to visit Pakistan.

The ICC has already begun preparing for a hybrid format, assuming India’s position. As part of the hybrid format, the UAE was considered the front-runner to host India’s matches. Pakistan, the host nation, is not prepared to accept it, though.

ICC has to take a tough stance on India’s refusal: Mohammad Amir backs PCB to stick to their stand

Mohammad Amir, Pakistani pacer, on his YouTube channel, has lauded Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), for their tough stance of not accepting the hybrid model proposed by ICC for the Champions Trophy.

Mohammad Amir also stated that the ICC should make a rule about such instances as India refusing to come to Pakistan to set a precedence. He felt that if India didn’t want to come to Pakistan, they should be replaced by some other team in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“This is the loss of cricket, and this shouldn’t have happened. You can’t make other teams suffer because of one team. It would be better to keep India out of the tournament and add another team in their place. It is kiddish to refuse to play in Pakistan when other teams are ready to compete here,” Mohammad Amir stated.

“here should be a rule in place where ICC has the authority to take strict action against a member board of their government who interferes in cricketing matters. It seems the Pakistan Cricket Board is not going to fall in line this time as Mohsin Naqvi is the country’s interior minister, and he is not going to let Pakistan suffer after spending millions on the upgrades of the stadiums,” Mohammad Amir said in his YouTube Channel.

King Amir owning India on and off the field 🔥 pic.twitter.com/18egZ6sLeI — A. (@THORthayaar) November 11, 2024

According to several media reports, Pakistan may stage a pull-out from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if the ICC takes away the tournament from Pakistan and moves it somewhere else.

Also Read: Danish Kaneria Says Advises Pakistan To Agree To Hybrid Model For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

