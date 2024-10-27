Mohammad Amir tore apart Ramiz Raja for his distasteful words to Shan Masood after the Pakistan captain led the team to a 2-1 Test series win at home against England.

It was Pakistan’s first home Test series victory since early 2021, and it was time for the entire country to celebrate, but the former PCB chairman chose a different approach to attack Shan Masood on live television.

Instead of celebrating the exhilarating Test series victory, Ramiz Raja ridiculed Masood for his previous captaincy record, criticizing Pakistan’s six-Test losing streak. He also asked several sarcastic questions, which upset fans, former players, and even fellow pundits.

In a post-match incident that has sparked intense backlash, Ramiz Raja is under fire for his provocative remarks toward Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood following Pakistan’s Test series victory over England.

During the post-match interview, Raja inquired about Masood’s previous leadership record, citing Pakistan’s previous six-match losing streak in Test cricket, which raised many questions.

Despite the surprise criticism from the former PCB chairman, Shan Masood responded professionally and politely. Masood remained composed, emphasizing the importance of the Pakistan cricket team’s triumph not only for himself, but for the entire country.

Check here:

While everyone celebrates Pakistan's incredible comeback to win the series against England, Ramiz Raja chooses to taunt the national captain on official broadcast. There was no need to bring such negativity when Pakistan deserved all praise.pic.twitter.com/Px04020LoO — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) October 26, 2024

Mohammad Amir blasts Ramiz Raja for his poor words to Shan Masood

One among those condemning the former Pakistan captain was left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, who openly blasted Raja’s actions on live television. He was disappointed that the former PCB chairman did not acknowledge Masood’s key contribution in Pakistan’s comeback victory.

Mohammad Amir was unwavering in his criticism, claiming that Ramiz Raja’s focus should have been on celebrating Masood and discussing the team’s forthcoming plans rather than harping on past losses.

Amir emphasized how Raja’s words drew attention away from Pakistan’s Test series victory, which was their first at home since early 2021.

Amir slammed Raja for making fun of the Test series winnings captain Masood, saying the former Pakistan captain is a well-educated person, but he did stupidity on live TV. He said that when it was time to celebrate, Raja should not have dug up old graves by asking about past records.

Mohammad Amir said in a viral video on social media: “You should celebrate the series win. There is a series-winning captain sitting next to you. You should have asked him about the win and his next plans. But you are making fun of him. Have some respect. You are a literate person, and you should behave like one as well.

Where the credit is due, you should give it. I was feeling so bad for Shan. Ramiz has been doing on-air duties for so long now, and he has no idea what to ask a winning captain.”

Muhammad Amir took Ramiz Raja to the cleaners pic.twitter.com/bKsrn00LHK — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) October 26, 2024

Also Read: Mohammad Amir’s Availability For Pakistan’s White-Ball Tour Of Australia Revealed

