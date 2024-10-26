Mohammad Amir might not be included in Pakistan’s ODI squad for their limited-overs tour to Australia next month. However, there are reports that the left-arm pacer might be included in the Pakistan T20I squad on the tour.

Pakistan’s visit to Australia begins on November 4 with a three-match ODI series, followed by a T20I series on November 14.

Amir has a strong record against Australia, with 58 wickets in all formats, 26 of which came on Australian soil. Despite his exclusion from the ODI squad, insiders think Amir might still be considered for the next T20I series.

Mohammad Amir not to be included in Pakistan ODI squad for Australia tour

Mohammad Amir last played for Pakistan in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2019, following which he focused on T20 tournaments around the world. His recent return to Pakistan’s T20 squad fuelled curiosity about his possible inclusion in other formats for high-profile series, but that will not happen this time.

Rumors persisted over Mohammad Amir’s comeback to the 50-over format, with reports claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had contacted the 32-year-old pacer about his availability.

However, it has been established that Mohammad Amir would not be part of Pakistan’s pace attack in the One-Day Internationals, as per the Cricket Pakistan report.

In his place, Pakistan is expected to field a formidable bowling attack featuring Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Notably, the squad for Pakistan’s tour of Australia will be chosen by the new PCB selection committee that was formed a few weeks back. The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former ICC umpire Aleem Dar, as well as former cricketers Azhar Ali and Aaqib Javed, to the men’s selection committee. Hasan Cheema and Asad Shafiq retained their position in the selection panel and were given voting powers.

PCB will also name a new white-ball captain of Pakistan time after Babar Azam stepped down from the responsibility. Mohammad Rizwan is tipped to become the Pakistan white-ball captain, beginning his tenure on the Australia tour.

A formal squad announcement is expected in the coming days.

ODI series schedule:

4 November: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

8 November: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

10 November: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

T20I series schedule:

14 November: The Gabba, Brisbane (N)

16 November: SCG, Sydney (N)

18 November: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

