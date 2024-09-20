Mohammed Siraj was not a happy person after a mistake by Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma not taking a review cost him a wicket on day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai on September 20, 2024.

India got off to a fantastic start with the ball, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 26-3 at lunchtime on Day 2. Jasprit Bumrah took Shadman Islam’s wicket, while Akash Deep followed with the wickets of Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque on successive deliveries.

Zakir Hasan was fortunate to be in the middle, having survived a close LBW call earlier in the session.

Facing Mohammed Siraj, Hasan was knocked out after getting hit on the pad, but the on-field umpire didn’t budge despite Siraj appealing right from the start. Siraj was confident that he had got the man out, but Rohit Sharma did not go for the DRS.

Captain Rohit Sharma discussed with Pant behind the stumps whether to use the DRS (Decision Review System), but the wicketkeeper believed the ball might be tumbling down the leg side.

“Height nahi hain, nikal jayege leg-side (There’s no height but the ball will be crashing down leg),” Pant was heard saying on the stump mic.

Rishabh Pant apologizes to Mohammed Siraj after DRS folly

Hence, adhering to his wicketkeeper’s advice, the Indian skipper did not go upstairs. However, much to Mohammed Siraj’s dismay, ball-tracking revealed that the delivery had crashed into the leg stump, leaving Mohammed Siraj upset.

Following the replay on the big screen, Rohit was seen smiling while Pant put his hand up to apologize to the Indian seamer.

Check here:

Zakir Hasan was then dismissed by Akash Deep later on. Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das added a fifty-plus partnership in which Shakib scored 32 and Litton made 22 runs. But the duo fell soon after and Bangladesh went to tea at 112/8.

Earlier in the morning, Indian innings folded for 376 runs. Ravindra Jadeja got out for his overnight score of 86, while Ravichandran Ashwin made 113 runs. Hasan Mahmud picked up 5/83, while Taskin Ahmed picked three wickets on day 2 to hasten the Indian innings’ demise.

