sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Watch: Mohammed Siraj’s Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Zak Crawley

Watch: Mohammed Siraj’s Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Zak Crawley

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 25, 2024 at 11:21 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Watch: Mohammed Siraj&#8217;s Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Zak Crawley

Fast-bowlers are not really known to be very good fielders but Mohammed Siraj has turned out to be an exception. He is one of the best fielders in the current Indian team and showed it once again on Thursday (January 25) by taking a stunning catch to dismiss Zak Crawley in the ongoing first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Playing his first Test at his home ground, the Hyderabad star could not take a wicket in his first spell. He and Jasprit Bumrah opened the attack for Team India after England won the toss and opted to bat first. Both Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah troubled the English openers but could not provide the early breakthrough for Team India.

Mohammed Siraj’s sharp catch:

After the pacers failed to break the opening stand, captain Rohit Sharma introduced spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack and it paid off. Ashwin dismissed the dangerous Ben Duckett to give India the much-needed breakthrough. Duckett departed after scoring 35 runs and sharing a 55-run stand with Crawley for the first wicket.

3 runs later, Jadeja dismissed Ollie Pope for just 1 to put India on the front foot. And two runs later, Ashwin struck again to dismiss Crawley and put India in the driver’s seat. While Mohammed Siraj could not take a wicket in his opening spell, he made amends by taking a brilliant catch to send back Crawley and leave the visitors reeling at 60 for 3.

Crawley danced down the track and chipped Ashwin’s delivery towards mid-off. In the meantime, Mohammed Siraj ran in and slid forward to catch the ball. The umpire took some time to take a call but eventually gave his decision in the Indian team’s favour.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have steadied the ship for the visitors after the collapse that saw them lost 3 wickets for just 5 runs. At the time of writing this report, England were on 95 for 3 in the 24th over with Root batting on 16 and Bairstow on 21.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Siraj

Zak Crawley

Related Article
IND vs ENG: Joe Root Etches His Name In World Test Championship History With This Remarkable Achievement
IND vs ENG: Joe Root Etches His Name In World Test Championship History With This Remarkable Achievement

Jan 25, 2024, 3:17 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Something That We Try And Stay Away From &#8211; Ben Stokes Opens Up On The &#8220;Bazball&#8221; Brand Of Cricket
IND vs ENG: It’s Something That We Try And Stay Away From – Ben Stokes Opens Up On The “Bazball” Brand Of Cricket

Jan 25, 2024, 2:48 PM

IND vs ENG: England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Granted Indian Visa, Likely To Join The England Team This Week
IND vs ENG: England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Granted Indian Visa, Likely To Join The England Team This Week

Jan 25, 2024, 1:09 PM

Watch: Axar Patel Bamboozles Jonny Bairstow, Castles Him With A Beauty
Watch: Axar Patel Bamboozles Jonny Bairstow, Castles Him With A Beauty

Jan 25, 2024, 12:52 PM

IND vs ENG: He Is A Real Impact Builder &#8211; Ben Stokes Reveals The Reason Behind Picking Mark Wood Over James Anderson In The First Test
IND vs ENG: He Is A Real Impact Builder – Ben Stokes Reveals The Reason Behind Picking Mark Wood Over James Anderson In The First Test

Jan 25, 2024, 12:39 PM

IND vs ENG: I Will Find Out Soon But I Won&#8217;t Tell You Guys &#8211; AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games Against England
IND vs ENG: I Will Find Out Soon But I Won’t Tell You Guys – AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games Against England

Jan 25, 2024, 12:09 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy