Nicholas Pooran and Tom Curran were embroiled in a controversial ‘spirit of cricket’ debate during the ILT20 2025 match between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi Tom Curran, a Gulf Giants player, was run out after walking out of his crease before the ball was dead, but the English batter was called back in.

Gulf Giants clinched a dramatic last-ball victory against MI Emirates in the ILT20 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on January 25.

Despite the fierce rivalry, Nicholas Pooran showed admirable sportsmanship by withdrawing an appeal for a dubious ‘run out.’

Tom Curran recalled after being run out in controversial fashion



The incident occurred during the Gulf Giants’ 18th over, with the last ball. Tom Curran and his partner, Mark Adair, had just finished an easy single. Curran walked out of his crease, believing the over had ended, without looking at Nicholas Pooran, who had taken the throw from Kieron Pollard.

The West Indian withdrew the bails and filed an appeal because Curran had overstepped his bounds. After a brief discussion with the on-field umpires, the judgment was deferred to the third umpire.

The third umpire pronounced Curran out because the ball had not yet been declared dead. Curran then began going back toward the dugout.

MI Emirates praised for calling back Tom Curran

The contentious run-out incident left Gulf Giants coach Andy Flower irritated, as Curran’s actions were unintended rather than an attempt to gain an unfair edge. MI Emirates showed outstanding sportsmanship by withdrawing their appeal and allowing Curran to continue batting.

After a three-and-a-half-minute standoff, Curran was summoned back to the crease by opponent Tom Banton. This action was widely praised by followers on social media sites.

Captain Pooran appeals ➡️ Run-out given ➡️ Coach Flower not happy ➡️ Tom Curran walks out ➡️Tom Curran walks back! 📹@ILT20Official | #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/3CMJ1WjeTt — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 25, 2025

It Was About Spirit of the Game – Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran revealed his decision to appeal, adding that it was within the rules. Pooran admitted that his team’s lack of discipline had cost them the game.

“We weren’t disciplined, paid a price as a team. It was about Spirit of the Game. By the laws out yes. The batter seemed to have heard the call for the over but I certainly didn’t, which is why I appealed,” Pooran said in the post-match presentation.

