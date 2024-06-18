Nicholas Pooran made history during West Indies’ T20 World Cup 2024 match against Afghanistan as he hammered 36 runs in an over, becoming the second batter to do so in T20 World Cups after Yuvraj Singh.

The Group C encounter between West Indies and Afghanistan was played at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

The explosive combination of Nicholas Pooran and Johnson Charles tied the T20I record for the most runs scored per over. Pooran scored 36 runs in one over for the West Indies against Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai in the first innings. This occurred when Azmatullah came out to bowl the fourth over of the innings.

Pooran wasted little time, hitting the bowler for a six on the very first ball. Azmatullah followed up with a no-ball, which Pooran slammed for a boundary. The pressure on the bowler increased when Pooran was clean bowled off a free hit. Azmatullah gave four more runs for leg-byes, making the bowlers appear fatigued as the attack continued.

Pooran was in a good mood when the Afghan spinner was dismissed for four and two sixes. This meant that 36 runs came off a single over, and the West Indies went on to score the highest-ever powerplay in the T20 World Cup (93 runs). Omarzai’s over included 10 extras, including five wides, one no-ball, and four leg-bye runs.

Here is the video:

Most runs in an over in T20Is:

36 – Yuvraj Singh (IND) vs Stuart Broad (ENG), Durban, 2007

36 – Kieron Pollard (WI) vs Akila Dananjaya (SL), Coolidge, 2021

36 – Rohit Sharma & Rinku Singh (IND) vs Karim Janat (AFG), Bengaluru, 2024

36 – Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP) vs Kamran Khan (QAT), Al Amerat, 2024

36 – Nicholas Pooran & Johnson Charles (WI) vs Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), St. Lucia, 2024

Nicholas Pooran goes past Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes by a West Indian in T20Is

Pooran’s one-over brilliance didn’t stop there, as he hit 8 sixes in his 98-run knock. He smashed Rashid Khan for 24 runs in the 18th over, breaking Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes by a West Indies hitter in T20Is. Pooran now has 128 T20I sixes to Gayle’s 124.

Pooran also became only the sixth batter in men’s T20s to hit more than 500 sixes.

