Known for his aggressive batting and huge shots all around the park, the former West Indies T20I captain, Nicholas Pooran, showed his power on another occasion during his team, Norther Supercharger’s penultimate game in the group stage of the Hundred 2024 at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

To be in the race for the final three places in the competition, this was such a huge game for them, as they needed to register a win after facing a huge 10-wicket defeat in the second-last game at Edgbaston against the Birmingham Phoenix, while their previous encounter ended in a no-result in Cardiff.

Nicholas Pooran, who gets these famous and healthy contracts in various leagues around the globe for his hard-hitting, wasn’t getting his timing right in the last few games of the event. On a vital day, he came into the contest with responsibilities on his shoulders.

Watch: Nicholas Pooran drilled a 113-metre six out of the ground!

Batting first, the home side, Manchester Originals, went off to a flying start in the game, as they raced away to 45 runs in 13 balls, with their captain for this season, Phil Salt, beginning with 22 runs in the very first set of five balls against Tom Lawes. His opening partner, Matthew Hurst, also smacked 17 runs in eight balls.

The middle order, like most of the teams in this edition of the Hundred, failed to make a major contribution, as the Originals lost their five wickets inside 40 balls, scoring just 54 runs. Mitchell Santner was welcomed into the attack with two big shots back-to-back.

The game was getting away from the hands of the visitors towards the start, but they made a great comeback in the middle half of the innings. The left-arm spin all-rounder from New Zealand ended with figures of 3/24 in 20 balls, thanks to bowling 11 dots.

The premier bowler of the national side for England ended with figures of 1/19 in 20 balls, thanks to bowling ten deliveries for no run. The pressure of scoring quick runs got the better of Salt, who found Santner in the boundary line to end with a 61-run knock in 28 balls, decorated with five boundaries and four sixes. The hosts could reach only 152/7 in their allotted 100 balls.

Superchargers didn’t make a great start in the chase, as they lost two wickets for just 29 runs in 36 balls before Nicholas Pooran and their captain, Harry Brook, shouldered the responsibility. The latter got out after making 43 runs in 26 balls, at the end of sharing a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Nicholas Pooran stayed in the middle as he belted Scott Currie out of the ground for a 113-meter six, which amazed the spectators at Old Trafford. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter ended with an unbeaten knock of 66 runs in 33 balls, with the help of just a couple of boundaries and eight sixes.

The tourists chased the total down with seven wickets in hand and three balls to spare. In the post-match presentation, the 28-year-old addressed that knock as ‘one of the best’, before showing surprise at the distance of the six.

“It was one of my better innings, it’s a new format, but happy that I could contribute. I was surprised that the ball went up so high. I am happy that I could get the win hopefully, we can get this result again. You got to peak at the right time, hope we are getting there at the right time.” Nicholas Pooran expressed in the presentation after the game.

The final group game for them is on August 13 against London Spirit at Headingley in Leeds.