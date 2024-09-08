Nitish Kumar Reddy showed off not only his skills with the bat and the ball in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024. Reddy is representing the India B team and showed some great athleticism in the ongoing match against India A at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Indian domestic season began with the first rounds of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25, which were contested at Bengaluru and Anantapur. One of the matches was contested between India D and India C at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, and the latter won by four wickets.

However, in the other match between India A and India B, the encounter is poised at an interesting point.

India B will be seeking to win all six points by the end of Day 4 after Yash Dayal dominated the morning session with three scalps and Navdeep Saini defeated Shubman Gill yet again. The four-wicket collapse has put India A at risk of losing despite being in a winning position following a fast start by Gill and Riyan Parag.

Much like the previous innings, the senior stars have been unable to capitalize on their beginnings and are in desperate need of a strong partnership to see them through to the end of the day for a draw or even a win.

Nitish Kumar Reddy takes a blinder of a catch in slips to get rid of Mayank Agarwal

On the final day of India A’s match against India B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made a sensational catch to eliminate Mayank Agarwal. However, Reddy may not have had a fantastic day with the bat, but the all-rounder played a blinder at second slip to eliminate Agarwal.

The incident occurred on the second delivery of the second over, bowled by Yash Dayal. The Indian left-arm fast-medium bowler delivered a short delivery outside off, which Mayank poked away from his body. Nitish, who was stationed at second slip, extended his right hand and grasped the ball to make a clean catch in mid-air.

Check here:

WHAT. A. CATCH! 🔥 Nitish Kumar Reddy pulls off a splendid diving catch at 2nd slip to dismiss Mayank Agarwal.#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1 pic.twitter.com/qZ1I9nRc9a — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 8, 2024

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Earns New Role In Rajasthan Royals From IPL 2025

