Watch – Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Picks Three Game Changers For India In The ODI World Cup 2023

Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has named three game-changers for India, who can make an impactful performance for the Indian team in the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil. The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites to win the championship, as they will be coming into the tournament after playing some good cricket in the last few months.

Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma produced an astounding victory over Sri Lanka to win their 8th championship title in the recently held continental event and performed exceeding well against Australia in the three-match ODI series, as the Indian team has ticked all boxes heading into the mega event in the country.

During an event ahead of the ODI World Cup, Yuvraj Singh has picked three game-changers for India in the World Cup ignoring the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill, as he went in with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj as game changers in the event.

“Three game changers, definitely Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, I believe he has the experience, aur teesra I think Mohammed Siraj, the way he was bowling early, So I think ye teen ladke,” Yuvraj Singh said

Jasprit Bumrah made an impressive comeback to the team after a long-standing injury and could be crucial for the team’s chances in the World Cup. The 29-year-old has been the best answer to India’s search for a fast bowler who can perform across all formats.

Mohammed Siraj has been India’s most consistent bowler in recent times. The pacer rise in international cricket has been on the rise since 2022 in all three formats of the game. He would look to continue his fine form heading into the ODI World Cup, while Ravindra Jadeja is expected to contribute to the team’s success with both bat and ball in the event.

Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Tournament after finishing with 362 runs, and 15 wickets. He bagged four man-of-the-match awards and the Player of the Tournament trophy in the 2011 World Cup. He will always be remembered for his electrifying performance in India’s second World Cup victory at home after a prolonged gap of 28 years.

The marquee event is scheduled to be hosted by India from 5 October to 19 November 2023. Ten teams will participate in the tournament including defending champions England and heavyweights India and Australia. The teams are expected to put in fine performances to win the prestigious trophy in the country.