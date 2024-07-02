Rahul Dravid’s tenure as Indian team head coach came to an end on a high as the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024 title. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final in Barbados on June 29.

Rahul Dravid took over as head coach in 2021, replacing Ravi Shastri, and guided the Indian team to the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. With Rohit Sharma as captain, Dravid formed a formidable Indian team in all three formats, but heartbreaks continued.

India lost to Australia in the WTC 2023 final and the final of the ICC World Cup in 2023. Dravid was then handed an extension of 6 months till the T20 World Cup 2024.

Finally, India became the first team to win the tournament undefeated and claimed their first ICC title since 2013 and second T20 title after 2007.

I cannot be more prouder of you guys: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was extremely emotional as he was seen letting himself loose after being handed over the trophy on the ground and his voice broke when he gave his final speech in the dressing room.

“I am really short of words but all I want to say is thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory. I think all of you will remember this moment. It’s not about the runs, or the wickets, you will not remember your career. But you will remember moments like these. I cannot be more prouder of you guys. To come back the way you did, the way you fought. The way we worked as a team. The resilience,” Dravid said in a video shared by the BCCI.

“There have been a few disappointments over the years where we have come close but we have not been able to cross the line. But what this bunch of boys has done, everyone in the support staff has done. The whole country is proud of each and every one of you for what you have achieved.

“There are so many sacrifices each of you have made. To see your families here today and so many of your families back home, think of all the sacrifices every one of them have made since the time you were kids. For you to be here in the dressing room today, your parents, wives, children, brothers, your coaches. So many people have made so many sacrifices for you to enjoy this memory, this moment,” Dravid added.

Dravid also thanked skipper Rohit Sharma for encouraging him to extend his tenure as coach after India’s ODI World Cup final defeat to Australia in Ahmedabad last November.

“Thank you very much, Ro (Rohit), for making that call in November and asking me to continue. It’s been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you, but also with Ro. Thank you for your time. I know as captain and coach, there are a lot of times we have to chat. We have to agree; we have to disagree. It’s been brilliant to know each and every one of you,” Dravid remarked.

This T20 World Cup 2024 not only marked the end of Rahul Dravid’s tenure as India head coach but also the end of the T20I careers of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

