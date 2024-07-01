Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were termed as the best captain and best bowlers respectively as ex-England cricketer Nasser Hussain sang praises of Team India post their T20 World Cup 2024 win.

India won the tournament after clinching a thrilling win over South Africa in the final in Barbados. India won the game by 7 runs, successfully defending 176 runs, and managed to win its second T20 World Cup title in 17 years.

This was also India’s first ICC tournament win since 2013 and gave some respite to the players and fans, who saw India lose multiple ICC tournament finals in the last decade.

While speaking on Sky Sports Cricket, Hussain lauded India and especially Jasprit Bumrah, who produced unthinkable figures in this tournament.

“Best team! Best captain for me as well, Rohit Sharma. I think he showed that yesterday and he showed that throughout the tournament. Best bowler was Jasprit Bumrah, now he’s the Player of the Tournament. His economy was just around 4.5 in the whole tournament. That would be pretty good in 50 overs. Some would take it in a Test match but he has done it in a T20 World Cup,” Hussain said in a video by Sky Sports.

Hussain also said that the Indian players were emotional after the win due to the pressure they carried on the shoulders of more than a billion cricket-loving fans back home.

“They’ve done it, they’ve gone unbeaten, and emotional scenes in the end. I was down there doing some flash interviews and people were in tears. They are steely and tough cricketers. Indian cricketers have to carry that weight of expectancy, weight of the crowd. Imagine if they would have lost that game, what would the narrative have been today. You can see Hardik in tears by saying what last six months have taken out of him on and off the cricket field,” Hussain exclaimed.

This tournament also marked the final time Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja played in the T20I format, as they all announced their retirements from the game post India’s win.

Rohit Sharma in tears, Rahul Dravid going around hugging players- Nasser Hussain on emotional Indian team



The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid’s combination, which has helped India become a fearsome team. India will have a new T20I captain and coach starting the Sri Lanka series in July as Rohit retired from the format and Dravid’s tenure came to an end.

“Rohit Sharma was beating the ground in tears. Some really emotional scenes! Rahul Dravid going around in his last game as coach, hugging everyone. I think that’s important actually. A team often becomes an extension of their captain and coach and I think that’s what they showed in the end. We know Rahul very well, he was a tough cricketer. Rohit Sharma is a calm but tough cricketer and a captain. I think that’s what they showed in the end,” Hussain stated.

