Rishabh Pant, the Indian batter-keeper, and Nathan Lyon, the Australia spinner were caught on stump mic discussing the IPL 2025 mega auction during day one of the first Test of the BGT 2024-25 series in Perth on November 22, 2024.

It should be noted that Nathan Lyon was discussing the IPL 2025 auction here. It’s also plausible that Lyon was attempting to disrupt Pant’s batting concentration by bringing up the IPL 2025 auction during a vital Test match.

Rishabh Pant’s old side, the Delhi Capitals, recently released him. As a result, Pant’s name will be put up for auction, and he will most likely play for a new team starting next season.

Rishabh Pant is likely to be the most expensive player in the forthcoming auction, given his star status and overall abilities. Pant possesses excellent striking skills required for T20 cricket and has already demonstrated his brilliance in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant's answer to Nathan Lyon's query on IPL 2025 auction

On the pitch, Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon and India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant competed fiercely. The two players engage in one of the most exciting clashes on the field.

Lyon and Pant engaged in some amusing banter during the Perth Test, and their exchange on the stump mic went viral almost immediately.

During the first session of Day 1, Nathan Lyon approached Rishabh Pant and inquired, “Where are we going in the auction?” Pant laughed and replied, “No idea”.

Following this exchange, both players laughed together, and Pant was quick to resume his batting. The left-hander appeared at ease in the crease while the other hitters struggled.

Rishabh Pant appeared in fine form in Perth, while the other Indian hitters battled to hold the crease. He also made several daring shots, which are what made him famous. However, Australian captain Pat Cummins dismissed him for a well-made 37 from 78 balls. Throughout his innings, the wicketkeeper-batsman hit three fours and one six.

Rishabh Pant also enjoyed a strong partnership of 48 runs for the seventh wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy, helping India reach 100 runs.

India was bundled out for 150 runs with Josh Hazlewood taking 4 wickets. On the other hand, Jasprit Burmah then unleashed his brilliance as Australia ended day 1 on 67/7 with India skipper taking 4/17.

