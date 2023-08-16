For the first time in eight months after his nearly fatal vehicle accident on the eve of the New Year in December 2022, India squad star Rishabh Pant returned to the pitch and batted in the middle.

According to the most recent official report from the BCCI, which was released on July 21, Pant has begun batting and keeping at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he had been completing his recovery.

Last year on New Year’s Eve, Pant was in a terrible vehicle accident. After receiving basic medical care in Dehradun, BCCI flew him to Mumbai for additional treatment, which included knee surgery.

Since that time, Pant, who missed a lot of India’s cricket matches, has been rehabilitating and receiving treatment at the NCA in Bengaluru. According to sources, he has even started keeping wickets and batting in the nets as part of a limited return to the game.

The absence of Pant, a crucial player for the Indian squad in all forms, had an influence on every member of the team, with Test cricket feeling the effects the most acutely.

Rishabh Pant Bats In A Local Match In Bengaluru; Hits A Six

With his appearance batting in a match in Bengaluru and the subsequent footage of him in the middle becoming viral on social media, Pant has made the first step towards his comeback to cricket.

On the social media site X (formerly Twitter), a video of several of Pant’s swings during his knock went viral. Additionally, Pant once fired a lofted shot towards long-off that was met with a lot of support from the spectators standing around the ground.

The BCCI had provided a positive update on Rishabh Pant’s recovery at the NCA some time back, revealing that he was facing deliveries of 140 kph-plus with ease and also doing light keeping as well.