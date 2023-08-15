Former Indian opener Robin Uthappa feels that the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli doesn’t care about the milestones and said he would be focused more on winning the matches for India rather than thinking about his personal records. The 34-year-old is on the cusp of surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries as he is three centuries short of 49 ODI centuries held by the master blaster.

The former Indian skipper is just four centuries away from the Sachin Tendulkar record in ODI Cricket and many believe that Virat Kohli has a great chance of surpassing that record this year with Asia Cup 2023, Australia ODI Series, and ODI World Cup 2023 coming up.

Speaking to the Times Of India, Robin Uthappa said that Virat Kohli doesn’t care about breaking records anymore as his fans are obsessed with it and reckon that he would be looking win games for India in Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, as he would not be focused on surpassing the record of Sachin Tendulkar.

“Virat (Kohli) doesn’t really care about breaking records any more. We as people and fans are obsessed with it. He would much rather win matches for India irrespective of those hundreds. Virat’s focus will be on winning matches for India in the Asia Cup and World Cup. He doesn’t really care about the records,” Robin Uthappa said.

“Whether he (Virat) achieves that milestone (breaking Sachin’s ODI centuries record) during the Asia Cup, World Cup or at any (other) point in his career, it doesn’t matter because his sole focus is on winning matches for India, not his hundreds,” Robin Uthappa added.

Virat Kohli has been scoring runs at a remarkable consistency for India in all three formats, the comparison between the two stalwarts rises as the Indian batting maestro has been chasing the records of the master blaster in International cricket.

India At Home Are Definitely Favourites – Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has picked hosts India as one of the favourites to win the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 which begins on October 5 given they can get their team finalized going into the mega event in India.

“If India can get to a place where they have a few games left before the World Cup (ODI WC), they will have a team finalized, they will have an assured 15 members finalized, and they will find themselves in a good position. India at home are definitely favourites,” Robin Uthappa added.

Since the 2011 World Cup, the host nations have got their hands on the prestigious trophy for three consecutive times. The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites for the tournament and will be desperate to lay their hands on the trophy.