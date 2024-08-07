Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been making a few mysterious tweets lately. He has tweeted on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) showing his support for the Indian athletes and asked to keep them supporting despite the outcomes.

The left-handed batter highlighted that the hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm in sports from the players should be appreciated and celebrated, as Rishabh Pant urged every one of the country to celebrate the spirit of Indian sports.

India has secured three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker earned the first medal in the 10m Air Pistol competition before winning the second in the mixed team event with Sarbjot Singh.

“ L et’s show the incredible spirit of Indian sport s”- Rishabh Pant

Swapnil Kusale also received a bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3P. India also aims for another bronze in hockey as they faced a 3-2 defeat in the semifinal against Germany.

“I completely agree! Supporting our athletes is crucial, regardless of the outcome. Their dedication, hard work, and the spirit they bring to the games are something we should all appreciate and celebrate. Let’s show the world the incredible spirit of Indian sports indeed!”Rishabh Pant expressed this on his ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter).

The 26-year-old also announced a prize of INR 100,089 for the fans if India’s Neeja Chopra wins the gold medal at the current Paris Olympics in 2024. This led to a point where the fans were not sure whether Rishabh Pant’s account had been hacked.

Neeraj had advanced to the javelin throw final at the tournament after an excellent 89.34-meter throw during the qualifiers on Tuesday (August 06). The defending champion and Tokyo gold medalist will aim to continue his impressive form to end India’s drought of gold medals in the current Olympics.

For Rishabh Pant, he has made a very good comeback in the game since being out of action for more than a year. The captain for the Delhi Capitals finished with 446 runs in the event in 13 innings, at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of over 155, celebrating three half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 88 runs.

The way he was keeping the wicket quite easily showed that he had prepared himself for making a return to the Indian team. The selectors showed belief in him as he straightaway came into the playing XI of the side.

Pant got the promotion by batting at number three during the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. He managed to score 171 runs in eight innings, at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of nearly 130, celebrating a fifty, with a best score of 56 runs.

Rishabh Pant also was part of the recent three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka under the new captaincy of Suryakaumar Yadav. The dashing batter collected 51 runs in two innings, at a strike rate of 145.71, as the Blue Brigade looked to start a new era in the shortest format of the game.

After missing out on the first two One-day international games, it will be interesting to see if he can make a comeback for the team in the third and final game of the tour at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.