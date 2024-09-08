Rishabh Pant, during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B, showcased a brilliant wicketkeeping performance that didn’t make the fans realize that this was his Rishabh Pant was playing his first red-ball match after 21 months.

Rishabh Pant’s his last appearance in whites came in December 2022 when he played for India in a Test against Bangladesh. He then met with a serious car accident just before New Year and spent the entire 2023 rehabbing and recovering from surgeries.

He made his cricketing return in the IPL 2024, leading Delhi Capitals and performing well with both the bat and the ball. On the basis of this performance, Rishabh Pant was included in India T20 World Cup 2024 squad and he played a couple of brilliant innings, apart from clean keeping as India became champions.

Rishabh Pant continues to wow with his wicketkeeping in red-ball cricket

Rishabh Pant thoroughly loved his time in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B. Pant’s health, particularly in the lengthier format, was questioned ahead of the Duleep Trophy opening, but he has proven his naysayers wrong with incredible performances throughout the game.

One such occurrence occurred on the fourth day, when the Indian wicketkeeper collected a soaring catch, shocking the cricketing world. Pundits questioned Rishabh Pant’s fitness level, noting that this was his first-class comeback, and keeping for 90 overs is a difficult feat. However, he demonstrated his class by snagging Avesh Khan’s catch.

With India B needing two wickets to win, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran set an aggressive field placement and instructed Navdeep Saini to bowl a shorter delivery to Avesh Khan. Navdeep came around the wicket and targeted Avesh’s body, and the batter received a tiny nick while attempting to nudge the ball.

The delivery flew to Pant’s left, where he sprang in the air and timed his jump perfectly to make a spectacular catch. With this catch, Pant demonstrated his readiness for the impending Bangladesh test.

Check the catch here:

India B was on the back foot at one point during the first innings, but when Musheer Khan smashed an incredible 181, the tides reversed in their favor. The bowlers finished the job, and India A’s batting looked lost against them.

Even Shubman Gill, known for his excellent technique, failed to produce, as India A lost by 76 runs. Only KL Rahul provided some support, scoring 57 in the second innings.

