Rishabh Pant, the Indian keeper-batter, has seemingly started to add another arrow to his quiver as he was seen bowling in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2024 match. Pant is playing for the Purani Dilli 6 team, who played the opening encounter of the tournament against South Delhi Superstarz on Saturday, August 17.

South Delhi Superstarz defeated Purani Dilli 6 by three wickets in the opening match of the inaugural Delhi Premier League T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, thanks to remarkable fifties from captain Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya.

Arpit Rana’s 59 off 41 and Vansh Bedi’s 47 off 19 helped Purani Dilli 6 score 197/3 in 20 overs, which South Delhi Superstarz chased down in 19.1 overs.

South Delhi Superstarz began their 198-run chase at a scorching rate. They scored up to 73 runs in the Powerplay, thanks to free-flowing strokes from openers Priyansh Arya and Sarthak Ray.

Ray, who scored 41 off 26 balls, was caught and bowled by Shivam Sharma in the seventh over, while Arya hit 50 off 27 balls in the 12th over. In the same over, skipper Ayush Badoni, who had started conservatively, hit four consecutive sixes off Ankit Bhadana, bringing the team’s score to 140/1.

Arpit Rana caught Arya off Sharma in the next over after he scored 57 runs off 30 balls, including three fours and four sixes.

Rishabh Pant bowls leg-spin as his team slides to a defeat in Delhi Premier League

Purani Dilli 6 claimed four wickets in quick succession- Badoni (57 off 29), Tejasvi (0 off 1), Kunwar Bidhuri (5 off 7) and Sumit Mathur (9 off 10). This left South Delhi needing 13 runs off the last two overs.

Vision Panchal and Digvesh Rathi then displayed some resilience as they chased down the target with five balls to spare.

With one needed in the final over to win, Rishabh Pant decided to bowl himself and tried his hand at bowling leg-spin. With the South Delhi Superstarz needing only one run to win, Pant’s over had no impact on the outcome of the match, as the Superstarz won on the first ball.

However, the unexpected sight of Pant holding the ball in hand drew great notice from fans and commentators alike.

