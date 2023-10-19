Watch: Rohit Sharma Dismisses Ravindra Jadeja In Nets As Latter Faces Criticism For His Poor Batting Show In ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja‘s performance with the bat in ODIs has been a concern for quite some time now. While the India allrounder has done well with the bat in the Test format, his performance in the ODIs has left a lot to be desired.

In 2023, Ravindra Jadeja has managed to score only 183 runs in 18 games at a poor strike-rate of 64. In 9 innings, he has managed to cross the 20-run mark just once. And during this period, he has managed to cross the 20-run mark just twice and has a highest score of 45.

And his recent performance in a training session is bound to leave the fans even more worried. The left-handed batter was up against captain Rohit Sharma in the nets. While Rohit Sharma is a handy spinner, he hardly bowls in competitive cricket. He has not in ODIs since 2016 while he last bowled in international cricket in 2021 when he delivered a couple of overs in the Chennai Test against England.

Ravindra Jadeja had a hard time against the India opener in the nets. He ended up getting dismissed twice against Rohit. On both the occasions, the southpaw failed to read the length of the ball and ended up offering easy return catches to the India captain.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Rohit Sharma the bowler:

Meanwhile, the Indian team-management would be hoping that Rohit Sharma bowls a few handy overs in the World Cup. The lack of part-time bowlers is a concern for India for quite some time now and the captain could help make things better for his side. Rohit has a hat-trick in the IPL and his vast experience in Indian conditions could make him a tricky customer for the batsmen.

Talking about Team India, they have started their World Cup campaign with three wins in a row. They have defeated Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan so far, beating them by 6, 8 and 7 wickets respectively. India will be in action next on Thursday (October 19) when they take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.