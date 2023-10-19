SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Dismisses Ravindra Jadeja In Nets As Latter Faces Criticism For His Poor Batting Show In ODIs

Sportzwiki Editor
Oct 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM

Watch: Rohit Sharma Dismisses Ravindra Jadeja In Nets As Latter Faces Criticism For His Poor Batting Show In ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja‘s performance with the bat in ODIs has been a concern for quite some time now. While the India allrounder has done well with the bat in the Test format, his performance in the ODIs has left a lot to be desired.

In 2023, Ravindra Jadeja has managed to score only 183 runs in 18 games at a poor strike-rate of 64. In 9 innings, he has managed to cross the 20-run mark just once. And during this period, he has managed to cross the 20-run mark just twice and has a highest score of 45.

And his recent performance in a training session is bound to leave the fans even more worried. The left-handed batter was up against captain Rohit Sharma in the nets. While Rohit Sharma is a handy spinner, he hardly bowls in competitive cricket. He has not in ODIs since 2016 while he last bowled in international cricket in 2021 when he delivered a couple of overs in the Chennai Test against England.

Ravindra Jadeja had a hard time against the India opener in the nets. He ended up getting dismissed twice against Rohit. On both the occasions, the southpaw failed to read the length of the ball and ended up offering easy return catches to the India captain.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Rohit Sharma the bowler:

Meanwhile, the Indian team-management would be hoping that Rohit Sharma bowls a few handy overs in the World Cup. The lack of part-time bowlers is a concern for India for quite some time now and the captain could help make things better for his side. Rohit has a hat-trick in the IPL and his vast experience in Indian conditions could make him a tricky customer for the batsmen.

Talking about Team India, they have started their World Cup campaign with three wins in a row. They have defeated Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan so far, beating them by 6, 8 and 7 wickets respectively. India will be in action next on Thursday (October 19) when they take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

ICC World Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Ravindra Jadeja

Rohit Sharma

