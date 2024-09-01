Samit Dravid, son of India’s veteran batter and the T20 World Cup winning coach- Rahul Dravid, has displayed his satisfaction on the back of getting the call in India’s U-19 team, which is going to play a multi-format home series against Australia in September and October.

The youngster has been part of the 15-member squad in both the 50-over and four-day games for the Indian side. Samit Dravid recently played his first senior Men’s T20 tournament at the Maharaja T20 Trophy of Karnataka state at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The right-handed batter was part of the Mysuru Warriors Squad in the event, as he displayed some of the shots that had the touch of his father, who looked to bat on the ground supremely.

Samit Dravid had an ordinary tournament, scoring 82 runs in the seven innings at an average of under 12 and a strike rate of 113.88 with a best score of only 33, before being dropped from the playing eleven before the semifinal.

“Worked hard for that moment”- Samit Dravid

He will be part of the three ODI games, starting on September 21, while all of the encounters will take place in Puducherry before the attention shifts to the couple of four-day games, which will begin on September 30 in Chennai.

Also Read: Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Picks The Toughest Batter To Bowl To; No Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma

Samit Dravid made his comment on the selection, as he was elated about being a part of the team, and has also thanked his supporters for their wishes.

“First of all, I am very happy to be selected, and thank you for all your wishes. I think I am feeling great, I worked very hard for this moment.” He remarked in a video shared by the Star Sports Kannada on X (formerly known as Twitter).

When Karnataka played the Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24, Samit Dravid was the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament with 362 runs in ten innings at an average of 36.20, celebrating three half-centuries and a highest score of 98. He also picked up 16 wickets from 15 innings at an average of under 20.

In the ODI squad, he will play the captaincy of the middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh side, Mohammad Amaan, while in the red-ball squad, Samit Dravid will be in action under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh’s Soham Patwardhan.

Rahul Dravid, who recently had an excellent month with the senior Indian side winning their second T20 World Cup as the head coach in the West Indies and the United States of America beating South Africa in Barbados from the jaws of defeat, is thrilled with the news and will look to guide his son with some valuable knowledge before the start of the series against the touring Australian side.

Also Read: “Rohit Sharma Took It Personally!!”- How Veteran’s Brutal Knock Stunned Viv Richards In T20 World Cup

50-over Squad for India U-19 Team

Rudra Patel (vice-captain) (GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohamed Amaan (captain) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (wk) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohammed Enaan (KCA)

Four-day Squad For India U-19 Team

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (vice-captain) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (captain) (MPCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (wk) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohammed Enaan (KCA).