India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has emerged to be the best bowler across formats in the current era, as he has shown his ability in various forms of the game. The expressive pace to taunt the batters, along with his firing yorker as wish has been the hallmark of his career for the Blue Brigade.

Since making his debut in 2016 against Australia, he has established himself in various parts of the game, getting into the battle with the best batters. The unique bowing action of Jasprit Bumrah always makes it harder for the batters to judge the line and length of the ball, but his accuracy, along with his smartness is something that makes him one of the most all-round bowlers across formats.

In less than a decade playing for the national side, the Ahmedabad-born has already become the tenth-highest wicket-taker for the national side in all three formats, having collected 397 wickets in 226 innings, at an average of little over 20 and a strike rate of around six overs, celebrating 12 five-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah comes up with a stunning reply to pick the toughest batter- watch the video

One of the rare abilities for the pacers in this current modern era has been coming up with quality performances in all periods of the game. Jasprit Bumrah has this great knack of picking up wickets with the new ball, coming back to break a partnership in the middle overs with the old ball, and containing runs besides taking crucial wickets at the death.

A video has been circulated, where during a recent event, the Indian pacer has been asked if there is any batter who he has found to be the toughest to bowl to. The veteran came up with a smart answer, where he looked at the broader aspect of the game without naming any batter.

“Look I want to give a good answer but, the real factor is that I don’t want anyone to take over me in my head because I respect everyone, but in my head, I tell myself that if I do my job well, there’s nobody in the world who can stop me.” Jasprit Bumrah expressed during the function.

In the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, the 30-year-old grabbed the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award with second-most wickets (15), at an average of under nine and an economy rate of 4.17 besides a strike rate of under 12.

“So I look at myself rather than the opponent so, if I think that I have control over everything and if I give myself the best opportunity, everything else will take care of itself rather than giving the power to the batsman that he’ll get the better of me and he’s better than me so that I don’t want to,” The veteran revealed.

Jasprit Bumrah on batters tough to bowl to.

Injuries have been something that Jasprit Bumrah has to deal with over the years. The life-threatening injury, which kept him out of the 2022 T20 World Cup, could end his career as well, but he showed immense courage to make a comeback in the game, especially during major tournaments like the World Cup.

The Indian management has been planning to give him a break during their upcoming two-match red-ball series against Bangladesh and perhaps against New Zealand too. The aim is to have a full-fit Bumrah for their upcoming five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia.