In a rare sight, Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan earned a boundary by running all four runs in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh. This match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shadman Islam were part of Bangladesh’s playing XI. They have selected three quicks and two spin-bowling allrounders, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The three quicks are Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

Pakistan declared their XI two days before the match and selected four seamers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, and Khurram Shahzad.

However, Pakistan’s start was shaky, with Abdullah Shafique removed for two runs by Hasan Mahmud. Shan Masood followed quickly for 6 runs after a questionable judgment, while Pakistan’s finest batsman, Babar Azam, scored a two-ball duck.

Pakistan was reduced to 16/3, but then Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub (56) added 98 runs for the 4th wicket. But Saim fell to Hasan Mahmud, which brought Mohammad Rizwan to the crease. Rizwan and Shakeel then rebuilt the innings with a partnership of more than 100 runs for the 5th wicket that was unbeaten at the end of the first day’s play.

Saud Shakeel earns an all-run four

Pakistan hitter Saud Shakeel raced four as Bangladesh fielders appeared careless on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday, August 22.

The rare incidence occurred during Pakistan’s 48th over. Nahid Rana bowled a full-length ball outside off, and Shakeel stroked a straight drive to mid-off. The fielder, Shoriful Islam, dived but barely managed to get his fingertips on the ball, taking the speed off it.

As a result, the ball did not cross the boundary, but none of Bangladesh’s fielders chased it down. The ball did not go for a boundary, as expected by the Bangladesh fielders, giving Shakeel the opportunity to score four runs by dashing between the wickets.

Check here:

This uncommon all-run four demonstrated Shakeel and Rizwan’s fast running between the wickets as well as their strong communication. The two hitters who have put Pakistan in command have showed not only their bat skills but also their cricket knowledge.

