The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slammed the media for misreporting and misquoting PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi about the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 dates and rescheduling. PCB has confirmed that ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will proceed on the scheduled dates.

As per the schedule that PCB has submitted to ICC, the Champions Trophy will take place from February 19, 2025, to March 9, 2025, in Pakistan.

However, some media agencies misconstrued PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s statement, claiming that the tournament dates could be delayed due to security concerns and ongoing rebuilding work at the tournament’s three allocated stadiums.

The event will be held at stadiums in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, all in Pakistan. Rawalpindi and Lahore are in the Punjab province of Pakistan, whereas Karachi is in Sindh.

The PCB is currently refurbishing all three venues in preparation for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy. Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the PCB, reportedly came to Dubai to see the world-class stadiums.

After returning to Pakistan, he took over the construction of all three stadiums. The PCB intends to renovate the hospitality boxes and improve fans’ views from every seat at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board slams media for misreporting Mohsin Naqvi’s words about Champions Trophy 2025

The PCB issued a statement denying reports of a change in dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB chastised the media for misinterpreting Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks and attempting to create unnecessary sensationalism.

“It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi’s comments from yesterday’s media interaction, misleadingly quoting him on the possibility of a change of dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thus creating unnecessary sensationalism,” the PCB said in a statement.

PCB also mentioned that Mohsin Naqvi’s comments are available on PCB’s YouTube channel and it remains committed to hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 on the proposed dates.

“During the media talk, which is available on the PCB’s official YouTube channel, the PCB Chair clearly stated that the redevelopment and redesign of the three designated stadia would be completed on schedule, ensuring readiness to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB Chair also mentioned that while some domestic matches may need to be shifted to facilitate uninterrupted construction work, this in no way pertains to the ICC Champions Trophy, which remains a priority for the PCB as a premier eight-team international event,” the statement read.

The statement further clarified that PCB is striving to provide a world-class experience at all venues for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“The PCB is fully committed to hosting a world-class ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at three of Pakistan’s iconic venues, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our passionate cricket fans. In line with this commitment, the PCB has already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the proposed dates spanning from 19 February to 9 March 2025,” the statement added.

