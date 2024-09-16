Shaheen Afridi, captain of the Lions team in the ongoing Champions one-day Cup 2024, was left seething in anger. This was because poor slip-catching gave Panther’s opener Saim Ayub a life during a match between the two sides in Faisalabad.

The incident happened during the ongoing match between the Panthers and Lions on September 16, 2024. Lions came into this match having lost their first encounter, while the Panthers have won one and lost one out of the two matches they played.

Panthers captain Shadab Khan won the toss and chose to bat first in the day match. Lions bowling ripped the Panthers’ top order apart, as they were reduced to 51/4 in the 10th over.

However, Mubasir Khan with 90, added 144 runs for the 5th wicket with Haider Ali, who made 84 runs. Then Haider and Shadab Khan (37) added 67 runs for the 6th wicket as Panther managed to put 283 runs on the board in 46.5 overs.

For the Lions, Shaheen Afridi (3/57) and Ahmed Daniyal (3/47) were the pick of wickets. Sirajuddin and Aamer Yamin also picked two wickets apiece.

Shaheen Afridi left angry after Saim Ayub got a life early on in the Panthers’ innings

Meanwhile, Lions’ captain Shaheen Afridi was left to wonder after Saim Ayub, the Panthers’ opener could have been out early in the innings. He got a life thanks to the usual hilarious fielding by Pakistani players.

The incident occurred in the first over of the Panthers’ innings, when they chose to bat in difficult conditions.

Shaheen opened the bowling for the Lions with a stunning delivery, setting up a fantastic opportunity for first blood. The Lions’ opening bowler, Shaheen Afridi, used his pace and movement to put pressure on the Panthers’ out-of-form hitter Saim Ayub.

After beginning his over with a wide, the left-arm pacer produced an incredible recovery, luring Saim Ayub into a false shot. The speedster produced a full-length delivery from over the wicket, shaping slightly away from Ayub after pitching around the fifth stump.

As the elegant southpaw attempted a dangerous shot away from his body, he only received a thick outside edge, with the ball hurtling towards the slips.

However, the slip fielders lacked communication and waited for each other’s attempts rather than capturing the ball. As a result, the ball cleared the slip cordon and raced to the fence for four runs. The clumsy fielding effort made Shaheen Afridi upset.

See Here:

Also Read: “Virat Bhai Told Me..”- Manan Vohra Recalls How He Lost His Wicket After He Listened To RCB Batter’s Advice