The left-arm pacer of the Pakistan cricket team, Shaheen Afridi, has come up with a new style to celebrate his wicket on the fourth day of the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Islamabad. He displayed the celebration after getting his first wicket of the innings.

On the morning of the day, Shaheen Afridi received warm news as he and his wife, Ansha Afridi, had welcomed a baby boy. The pacer hasn’t been able to attend the special moment, being away on national duty for the ongoing red-ball game against Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side.

The 24-year-old struggled with the ball to get some success on what was one of the flattest surfaces of the world, as the ball has hardly removed side-on, while the spinners have found him challenging to turn off the surface. The batters have enjoyed their stay with truck-loaded runs, pushing the game toward a boring draw.

Watch: Shaheen Afridi displays new celebration after picking up a wicket

Winning the toss, the Bangladesh captain surprised everyone by opting for bowling first on a track that had so many runs on it. They enjoyed the first few hours with the ball in hand on the first day, as the home side lost three quick wickets to find themselves struggling on 16/3 before the 98-run stand stabled the innings a little bit.

But, the 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan changed the momentum of the game, as they fired up to 448/6 before the innings was declared. Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 171 runs, with the help of 11 boundaries and three sixes, while Shakeel managed to notch up 141 runs, shouldering on nine boundaries.

Shaheen Afridi also enjoyed his time with the bat in hand, as he smashed a boundary and a couple of over boundaries to remain unbeaten on 29 runs in 24 deliveries. But he had a really tough time with the ball during the third and fourth days of the game.

The Khyber Agency-born started well with the new ball, as he kept on asking the questions, but once the ball lost the shine, he was smashed all around the park. Towards the end of the fourth day, he came up with different energy and enthusiasm to make the ball talk and ensure a speedy end to the innings.

He bowled a full delivery at the stumps to Hasan Mahmud, who attempted a big shot, losing the concentration after facing 17 deliveries in the game. The ball took the thick outside edge of his bat before the wicketkeeper grabbed a comfortable catch. The hard work finally brought the reward.

Generally, Shaheen Afridi spread his hands to celebrate like a flying plane but he decided to new some innovation. He came up with a new baby celebration to dedicate the wicket to the newborn child, which was acknowledged well by the fans at the ground.

He dismissed the well-set batter of the opponents, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was going great guns to smash 77 runs with the help of six boundaries in the contest. Shaheen Afridi finished with figures of 2/88 in his 30 overs, including a couple of maidens.

He now has 113 wickets in 50 innings, at an average of under 27 and a strike rate of under 52, celebrating four five-wicket and one ten-wicket hauls, with the best of 6/51. Bangladesh has taken a lead of 117 runs in the Test and will look to register an inspirational victory.