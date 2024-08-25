Shakib Al Hasan has found himself in a world of trouble time and again due to his anger and once again lost his cool. This time the target was Mohammad Rizwan in the recent first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

This soured Bangladesh’s historic, maiden Test win over Pakistan on August 25, 2024.

Despite being in a greatly advantageous position, Shakib Al Hasan, the famous Bangladesh all-rounder, irritated the umpire with an unusual move on the field. Shakib, known for his fiery disposition, became angry when Mohammad Rizwan withdrew early in his run-up. The Bangladesh all-rounder delivered the ball full force at Rizwan from a height, which wicketkeeper Litton Das caught.

Richard Kettleborough, the on-field umpire, was not pleased with Shakib’s actions and chastised him. Even when Shakib returned to his run-up, Kettleborough remained to look at him and even turned around to warn him about his actions. Shakib then appeared to apologize.

Here is the video of Shakib al Hasan hitting Mohammad Rizwan

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh’s captain, won the toss and ordered Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan was reduced to 16/3 and 114/4, with Saim Ayub (56) and Saud Shakeel scoring 98 runs each. However, Shakeel (141) and Mohammad Rizwan added 240 runs for the fifth wicket, lifting Pakistan out of difficulty.

Mohammad Rizwan hit 171* when Shan Masood declared the innings at 448/6d.

In response, Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam hit 93 runs to lead one end, while Mominul Haque contributed 50 runs as the team lost a few wickets. However, Mushfiqur Rahim anchored one end and formed key partnerships with Litton Das (56) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77), powering Bangladesh to 565. Rahim was out for 191 runs but gave Bangladesh a critical 117 runs.

Pakistan appeared to be out of rhythm with Bangladesh’s batsmen in the second innings. Only Mohammad Rizwan (51) and Abdullah Shafique (37) held their own against Bangladesh’s bowling, which sliced through their batting order like a hot knife through butter.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz got 4/21, while Shakib Al Hasan took 3/44, as Pakistan was knocked out for 146. Bangladesh were given a target of 30 runs to chase, which they met without losing a wicket and won by ten wickets.

This was Bangladesh’s first Test triumph over Pakistan in 14 attempts. They had lost 12 and drawn one Test match since their first encounter in 2001. With this victory, Bangladesh has defeated at least nine of the eleven Test-playing nations. Bangladesh’s only remaining opponents are India and South Africa.

