Watch: Shivam Dube Leaves Virat Kohli Stunned With His Treatment For Mohammad Nabi

Shivam Dube, on Sunday (January 14), starred with the bat once again to help India thrash Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I and clinch the three-match series with a match to go.

Chasing a competitive total of 173 runs, India were off to a poor start as their captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck in the very first over of the innings. India lost the wicket of Virat Kohli inside the powerplay as well before Shivam Dube joined Shivam Dube in the middle.

It was a one-way traffic from there on as both the batters took the Afghan attack to the cleaners and lay the foundation for a convincing win. They shared a 92-run stand for the third wicket before Karim Janat dismissed Jaiswal. The opening batsman departed after scoring 68 runs off just 34 balls with the help of 5 fours and 6 sixes.

Virat Kohli stunned by Shivam Dube:

Unlike Jaiswal, Shivam Dube remained till the end to ensure India cross the finishing line with ease. The Men in Blue chased down the big total in just 15.4 overs. Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten 62 off just 32 balls. His knock was studded with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

And during his knock, he also managed to leave Virat Kohli stunned. The incident took place in the 10th over of India’s innings when the southpaw was up against veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi. Shivam Dube hit the former Afghanistan captain for three sixes in a row. As soon as he hit the third six, the camera turned towards the Indian dressing room where Virat Kohli made his feelings clear with his reaction and it went viral in no time.

Watch:

Virat Kohli got pumped up on Shivam Dube's 3 consecutive sixes. pic.twitter.com/gGwJMjm4IO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2024

The match also marked the return of Virat Kohli to T20Is for Team India. He had not played a T20I since the semifinal loss against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. In his comeback match, the former India skipper scored 29 runs off 16 balls with the help of five fours.