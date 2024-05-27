Suresh Raina, former India cricketer, was seen pulling the leg of Rinku Singh after his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team won the IPL 2024 final on Sunday in Chennai.

In the IPL 2024 final, played in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, KKR defeated SRH by eight wickets to claim the title. The Kolkata-based club, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, chased down the 114-run goal in 10.3 overs to win the IPL title for the third time in history.

Rinku did not bat in the IPL final for KKR, and he struggled to continue his form and make significant runs for the side in 2024. Despite this, he is an important part of the KKR team and will be among the top players kept by the organization ahead of the blockbuster auction next year.

He was seen celebrating wildly on the ground and cradling the IPL trophy like a baby. He was also seen making his ‘god’s plan’ gestures and also celebrated and hugged KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the festivities.

“Ofhoo,”- Suresh Raina teases Rinku Singh about his increasing popularity

After KKR’s win in the IPL 2024 final, Rinku expressed his happiness with Suresh Raina during the post-match interview and said that it was a dream come true moment for him to win the IPL title with KKR.

Rinku has been with KKR since the 2018 season and created a name for himself in the cash-rich competition last year, finishing as the franchise’s best run scorer and winning many matches on his own.

“7 saal se iss team ke saath hoon. Mera ek sapna tha ki ek badi trophy jeetu. Ek trophy mai jeet chuka hoon, ek trophy baaki hai World Cup ki. Vo mai parso jaa raha hai. Hopefully mere haath mein World Cup ho,” Rinku said.

During the conversation with Raina, Rinku was asked about how he was dealing with the popularity these days, to which he gave a modest response, and Raina teased him for that.

“Aur abhi itne message jo bahar se aa rahe hai usko kaise control kar rahe ho? Too much attractions coming from outside,” Raina asked Rinku.

The 26-year-old replied by saying, “Nahi mai jyada dhyaan nahi deta matlab.” Upon hearing Rinku’s response, Raina burst into hilarious laughter and said, “Ofhoo,” in a teasing manner.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artist ? (@coffee.rain.books)

Also Read: Mitchell Starc Hints At Retiring From One Format To Venture Into Franchise T20 Leagues