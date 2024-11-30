A tragic incident in Pune has shocked the world as the 35-year-old cricketer Imran Patel collapsed and died immediately during a Lucky Builders and Young XI cricket match at the Garware Stadium on Wednesday (November 27). The entire incident was caught on camera as the contest was televised live.

Imran Patel, the professional cricketer who is known for his all-round skills, played the fixture as the opener for the batting of Lucky Builders. He nailed a boundary on the last ball of the sixth over before experiencing pain on the left side of the chest. Patel met his partner in the middle of the 22-yard before taking his gloves and rubbing his chest for a little moment.

In the end, Imran Patel went down on his haunches. The right-handed batter complained to the umpires and was seen getting engaged in a discussion with a few of the opposition fielders. Without thinking too much, he kept batting for a while, but the pain was unbearable for him, as the two on-field umpires suggested he inform the opposition captain, which he did.

Watch: Imran Patel dies after complaining of chest pain in the middle of the live match

The batter continued to go through the pain in the chest. Before he started to shake his left arm on the place, speculating it as a potential muscle injury. Having no other solution, he finally decided to walk off the field, and that was the moment when the incident took place.

Imran Patel, while going back to the dressing room, collapsed as all the fielders started to run towards him. The 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital then, and the doctors declared him dead.

“He didn’t have a history of any medical condition. He was in good physical condition. He was an all-rounder who loved the game. We’re all still in shock.” Naseer Khan, another player of the game, expressed.

A young man, Imran Sikandar Patel, died of a #heartattack while playing cricket in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra.https://t.co/aCciWMuz8Y pic.twitter.com/pwybSRKSsa — Dee (@DeeEternalOpt) November 28, 2024

Imran Patel leaves behind his wife and three daughters, the youngest of them, only four months old. A massive crowd turned up for the last rites near the Maulana Azad College late on Wednesday.

The veteran-owned a cricket team, ran a real-estate business, and ran a juice shop. The tragic incident can be compared to the cricketer Habib Shaikh, who was diabetic and also died while being part of a cricket match on September 07 in Pune.

Just three days ago, the cricketing world went through the 10th anniversary of the shocking death of the Australian opening batter Phil Hughes, who was playing a game and was hit just under the neck by pace bowling team-mate Sean Abbott.

The New South Wales batter was touted to be the next big thing in Australian cricket, but that was a shocking end to the life of the left-handed opening batter, who by then was unbeaten on 63.