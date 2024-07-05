Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, and Virat Kohli, the Player of the final in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win in Barbados were seen in a joyous mood as they kicked off the celebrations for the team at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Indian team arrived in Delhi after a delay of three days as they were stuck in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl after their T20 World Cup 2024 win. A special Air India flight was arranged by the BCCI for the Indian contingent and also the Indian media who had covered the tournament in the Caribbean.

The Indian team reached Delhi early morning on Thursday and after resting for some time at a 7-star hotel, the whole squad visited PM Narendra Modi’s residence where they had breakfast and conversed with the BJP leader.

After the one-hour or so meeting was done, the squad returned to the hotel and then traveled to Delhi airport. They then took a flight to Mumbai, where they were to be honored at the Wankhede Stadium by the BCCI. The team also had an open bus parade from Marine Drive to the venue, which was cheered by lakhs of Team India supporters on the road.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dance to ‘Chak de India’

Thursday, July 5, was a special day for Team India. What began with a visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ended with an incredible felicitation event hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the T20 World Cup champions at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The Indian squad began by performing a lap of honor around Wankhede Stadium to thank the supporters. Team India players also performed an ecstatic dance at the location.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli kicked off the dance with enthusiastic dances to the DJ’s “Chak de India” song.

