The incredible celebration from the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, on the opening day of the fourth Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has painted how relieved the Indian team was with the dismissal of the aggressive opponent batter, Travis Head.

India came into the fourth Test with the series being labeled at 1-1, as the entire focus was on the fourth Boxing Day red-ball encounter. The left-handed middle-order batter of the Australian side had already smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park with centuries in the day-night pink-ball encounter at the Adelaide Oval, followed by the one in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The morning session of the game started with Virat Kohli being engaged in a heated argument with Sam Konstas as both of them got banged into the shoulder in the middle of the surface after the end of the tenth over of the fixture.

Virat Kohli, at the end of the day’s play, has been penalized with a 20% match fee fine and has received one demerit point for the behavior on the field, which is yet to be signed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), though.

Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates Travis Head’s wicket with aggression

India was smashed in every part of the ground by Konstas, who drilled the premier pace bowler of the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah, around the park. The debutant ramped the Ahmedabad-born for a boundary behind the wicket-keeper before playing the same shot for a six as he went down the ground for the same result.

That was a superb start for the home side, who went off to 89 runs without any damage in the 20th over of the innings. The onslaught of batting also settled the nerves of Usman Khawaja at the other end, before he threw his wicket away on 57 when he pulled Bumrah’s short and nothing delivery into the hands of KL Rahul in mid-on.

Again, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were doing well in the middle, thanks to their partnership of 83 runs for the third wicket. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were trying their best without various field placements to break the pair but weren’t able to do so.

Then it took a rush of blood from the Queensland batter, who, just after the drinks break in the third session, went for a big shot against Washington Sundar to find the fielder. Travis Head walked into the field, and Jasprit Bumrah returned for a fresh spell of bowling.

Head saw off the first five balls from the Tamil Nadu spinner before finding his feat against the vice-captain of the Test side. Bumrah tried to tuck Head with a sort of a length delivery, which the batter played down the line and fended it and ended up missing it.

The very next ball was angled in towards the batter as Head lifted his arms to leave the delivery, but he failed to judge the bounce of the surface, as it went on to hit the top of the off stump and to send the Adelaide-born back into the pavilion for a seven-ball duck, his first against India in international cricket.

That geared up a wild celebration from Virat Kohli, who flapped his hands in the air looking at the crowd before enjoying the moment with KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian side. That wicket was followed by the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh, as the touring side lightly marked their comeback into the game.

Australia finished the day on 311/6 with Steve Smith unbeaten on 58 runs in 111 balls, partnered by captain Pat Cummins on unbeaten eight runs.