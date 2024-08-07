Virat Kohli was tasked with handing over Riyan Parag his India ODI cap as the all-rounder became the first Assamese player to play 50 overs international cricket for the nation. Riyan Parag made his India ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 3rd match on August 7, 2024.

The teenager received his first India call-up a few weeks ago and made his international debut during the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. He received the call-up after having a breakout season in this year’s IPL.

The right-handed batsman finished the season as the third-highest run scorer, with 573 runs in 14 innings, including four half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat first. India made two changes as KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh were omitted and instead, Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag were added to the India XI.

You have the ability to be a match-winner for India: Virat Kohli to Riyan Parag

He was included in India’s starting eleven on Wednesday, as the team made a few changes for the crucial match. Riyan Parag’s maiden ODI cap came from his idol, Virat Kohli, which added to the significance of the moment. Just before the game began, the former India captain passed over the cap to his younger comrade.

“Riyan, firstly, congratulations for getting to play your first game for India. In today’s cricket, we all know apart from performances, people who are responsible for you guys getting selected, they’re watching you and they see something special in you. And having spoken to Gigi Bhai, Rohit, selectors, everyone, they see something special in you.

You have the ability to become a match-winner for India. I know you have that belief. I’ve known you for a while now. And we all have that belief in you. And no better time to step in today, 1-0 down, to start off your international career with an impactful presence on the field, ball, bat, and fielding as well. I wish you all the best. Cap 256, Riyan Parag,” Kohli said in a video shared by BCCI.

