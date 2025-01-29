Virat Kohli met a young fan, the son of his former age group teammate when he practiced with the Delhi team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025 match against Railways. The Indian superstar was practicing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with the match scheduled on January 30.

With his humble gesture, the former Indian captain not only imparted wisdom to the youngster but also left a memory of a lifeline. Virat Kohli was prepared for his nets practice at Kotla when he observed a fourth-grade student, Kabir, and paused for a memorable moment.

However, this encounter would not have been possible without Kabir’s father, Shavez, who played U-17 and U-19 cricket for Delhi alongside Kohli, and it became a nostalgic reunion for the two Delhi boys.

Virat Kohli wins hearts on social media with his interaction with the young kid

The young youngster not only had the opportunity to speak with the modern-day icon, but Virat also signed his “Uncle Kohli” poster and posed for a photo with both Kabir and his father.

It was a day Kabir will remember forever. Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media shows Kabir, clad in a red jacket and black jeans, eagerly watching Virat Kohli warm up, hoping for a chance to meet his cricket hero. Well, his fantasy became realized.

Video of Virat Kohli’s “hard work” speech to youngster goes viral

Kabir eagerly sought advice from the former India captain on how to make it to the national team, and he won the hearts of the people with his heartwarming moment with the young kid, during which he took the time to give him the priceless advice to never settle for less than the set benchmark.

“A lot of hard work humein karni padegi aur aapko practice aur training ke liye bolne ki zarurat nahi padni chahiye papa ko, haina? Khud se, subah uth ke mere ko jana hai practice karne, mere ko training karne jana hai. Aur agar koi ek ghanta practice karta hai, toh aap do ghante practice karo. (It needs a lot of hard work. You shouldn’t be reminded to practice by your father. Get up in the morning and start training. If someone practices for an hour, you should give two hours),” Kohli said.

He added, “Ek hi tareeka hai bas, theek hai? Koi agar fifty banata hai, aap hundred banao. Koi hundred banata hai, aap two hundred banao. Jo benchmark hai, uss se double. Toh fir, level up, theek hai? Kabhi agar bolne ki zarurat pade toh that’s not right. You should say, ‘I want to practice,’ and we should say, ‘No, you can rest one day,’ theek hai? Keep working hard and always enjoy playing. (There’s only one way. If someone scores a fifty, you aim for a hundred. If a hundred, then go for a double century. Always aim to surpass the benchmark. You should never be reminded of all this; it should come from you).”

such a heartwarming and inspiring little conversation 🫶🥹 pic.twitter.com/YZQD2JuU1h — 𝒑. 💌 (@ssnoozefest) January 28, 2025

Kohli will next be seen in action for India in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against England next month, followed by the ICC Championship 2025, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan. However, India’s matches during the event would be held in Dubai.

