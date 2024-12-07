It wasn’t a great start in the Test career of the young Australian opening batter, Nathan McSweeney, as he found himself under the firing line getting brutally teased by Virat Kohli in the first innings of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. As a debutant in Perth, the right-handed batter has gone through a few of the toughest times.

McSweeney found himself against Jasprit Bumrah in the opening innings of his career in the five-day format, where he was adjusted leg before the stumps. The second innings saw him coming out to bat, having fielded for nearly two days, with a chase of 534 runs in the fourth innings.

Now in Adelaide, he was up against Bumrah under the lights, and then he found Virat Kohli coming up against him with full rhythm and energy.

Watch: Nathan McSweeney teased by Virat Kohli’s taunting words

A video has gone viral where the batter pushed his bat into the straight line as the ball went past, smelling the willow. Virat Kohli, standing at the slip position, charged into the eyes of the batter and gave a few words at the youngster.

“He has got no clue! He has got no clue Jass (Jasprit Bumrah).” The former Indian captain expressed as the brutal sledded was caught on the stump microphone.

McSweeney, however, survived the rest of the day to put the home side in a strong position as they look to make a comeback in the series on the back of their 295-run defeat in the opening game at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Nathan, who managed just ten and a duck in both innings of the previous game, managed 39 runs with the help of six boundaries in the first innings of Adelaide.

India was earlier dismissed for just 180 in their first innings, having decided to bat first after winning the toss. They lost their inform opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the very first ball of the game before KL Rahul and Shubman Gill put up a decent partnership for the second wicket between themselves.

But once the stand was broken, the cards fell one after another. Virat Kohli started with a superb boundary but couldn’t control the bounce of the ball from Mitchell Starc and went back to the dressing room for an individual score of seven.

Nitish Reddy contributed with the bat for his 42 runs, thanks to three boundaries and as many over boundaries, while Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 22 runs at run-a-ball, shouldering on three boundaries.

“It’s been my role for a while to attack the stumps and try and make early inroads. A good way to start a Test. A good day all up. To finish the day just one down, and to fight through that sustained pressure from a quality bowling attack is fantastic.” Starc expressed to the reports at the end of the first day.

“I thought Australia did well, they set us up nicely with some of the dismissals, but also, I don’t think 86-1 is a true reflection of how we bowled. I know the score looks like a big gap between the two teams, but we still feel we’re in the game.” The bowling coach of India, Morne Morkel, added.

Always in the game, always in the ear! 😁👑🗣 ICYMI 👉🏻@imVkohli’s stump mic gold from the ongoing #PinkBallTest! 🔥#AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports! #AUSvIND | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/9zuqd3hdAb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2024

Australia has taken a lead in their first innings, and the pressure will be on the Indian batting to counter them in the second innings. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has enjoyed the Adelaide Oval across formats, as they look to seal the game to also keep them ahead in the qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.