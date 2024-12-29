Virat Kohli was fully backing for Mohammed Siraj to come good and even for the MCG Crowd to chant for the India pacer. This happened on day four of the ongoing fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli once again showcased why he’s loved by fans worldwide and his heartwarming gesture towards teammate Mohammed Siraj left Indian fans in awe at the MCG.

Mohammed Siraj bounced back well at the MCG on Day 4 following a difficult first innings in which he went wicketless against Australia. The Indian bowler bowled with tremendous precision and heart, picking up three key wickets in Australia’s second innings.

On the fourth day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Siraj eliminated crucial players Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Usman Khawaja. At the completion of play on Day 4, Australia were 228/9 in their second innings, leading India by 333 runs at the MCG.

‘DSP, DSP’- Virat Kohli urges Melbourne crowd to chant for Mohammed Siraj

As the fans at the MCG screamed “Kohli, Kohli” during Siraj’s run-up, the former Indian captain, known for his ferocity and leadership on the field, chose to focus the emphasis on the Indian speed bowler on Day 4 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

As Mohammed Siraj began his run-up, Virat Kohli approached the Indian crowd and motioned for them to root for the Indian pacer instead.

Recognizing his signal, the crowd swiftly changed their chant to “DSP, DSP,” a nickname given to Siraj by the fans in reference to his role as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Notably, Siraj was honored with the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police in October 2024 by the Telangana government for his contribution to India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

Kohli kept the Indian crowd’s adrenaline up, encouraging them to shout louder when Siraj charged in to bowl to Mitchell Starc.

Virat Kohli asking the crowd to cheer for Siraj 🔥 – The man, King at MCG. pic.twitter.com/iF8fUembl1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2024

Nathan Lyon stayed undefeated at 41, joined by Scott Boland at 10*. The pair combined for a critical final-wicket stand of 55* runs, confounding the Indian bowlers and adding valuable runs to Australia’s lead, making the task difficult for the tourists in the ongoing fourth Test match.

