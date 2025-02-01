India’s former wicket-keeper batter, Wriddhiman Saha, received a guard of honor from his Bengal teammates on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match against Punjab at his home ground, Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. He decided to retire from all forms of the game in the middle of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season in 2024-25.

Wriddhiman Saha misses with the seventh most runs in the first-class format for Bengal with the help of 3748 runs in 92 innings at an average of 48.05 and a strike rate of nearly 48 with the help of seven centuries and 22 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 178 runs.

For the national side, the Siliguri-born managed 1353 runs in 56 innings at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 45.50, shouldering on six half-centuries and three centuries at the best score of 117 runs. Overall, he has clubbed 7169 runs in the first-class format at an average of 41.68 and a strike rate of 48.68, with the help of 14 centuries and 44 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 203 runs.

Also Read: Wriddhiman Saha Announces Retirement From All Cricket

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!” Wriddhiman Saha posted on his social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Watch: Wriddhiman Saha receives felicitation for final first-class game

Bengal is placed in the fourth position in their group this Ranji season with the help of just one victory in six games, one defeat, and one drawn clash. That has eliminated their chances of qualifying for the knockouts of the tournament, which means their ongoing match against Punjab will be their last.

In the last encounter against Haryana in Kalyani, Saha managed just eight runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 25-run knock in the second innings. His best performance in the season came against Karnataka in their second innings in the first half of the tournament, when he drilled an unbeaten knock of 63 runs in Bengaluru.

“You can say it was because of emotional attachment. “I wasn’t going to play this year, but Sourav Ganguly and my wife pushed me to play and finish with Bengal after two seasons with Tripura.” Wriddhiman Saha expressed after the round-round game of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

“I‘ve been pushing myself for the last year. But because of my body condition and injuries, I won’t be able to play for the full season. That’s why I chose the most vital format – the Ranji Trophy. It will be tough [to carry on], but I will play, and hopefully, we qualify. If we do, I will play till the end of the season, else, I’ll finish off at Eden Gardens.” The veteran batter addressed.

A special and emotional farewell 🫂 Guard of honour and felicitation for Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha who is playing his final First-class match 👏👏#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @Wriddhipops Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/GAuG6Mqk8H pic.twitter.com/DGCJRh4QWT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 31, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Buys Oval Invincibles Franchise In The Hundred For This Price- Report

Against Punjab, he was felicitated by the CAB secretary, Snehasish Ganguly, before the start of the first day’s play. He was also given a shirt of autographs of all the Bengal players, besides cutting the cake.

Saha couldn’t open his account in the first innings and was dismissed for an eight-ball duck. There has always been the discussion that he was unlucky to start his career in the longest format during MS Dhoni and later found it hard to go beyond Rishabh Pant.

“There are so many of them who didn’t play despite toiling so hard. Amol Muzumdar, Padmakar Shivalkar sir. I feel fortunate and proud to have played 40 Tests for India.” Wriddhiman Saha reflected on the past interaction.