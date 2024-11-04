Wriddhiman Saha, former India keeper-batter, has announced that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will be his final one and he will retire from all cricket after the same. On November 3, the Bengal legend announced on social media that his magnificent career was coming to an end after two decades.

Wriddhiman Saha has made an impact as a wicketkeeper-batsman for both India and Bengal, as well as Tripura, due to his exceptional ability behind the stumps and determination with the bat.

Saha made his Test debut for India against South Africa in 2010 and quickly became the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for then-captain MS Dhoni in Test cricket.

Following Dhoni’s retirement from red-ball cricket in 2014, he emerged as one of the most prominent and significant contributors to the Indian Test team. The veteran wicketkeeper scored 1,353 runs in 40 Test innings, including three hundreds and six half-centuries.

Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement

Saha is now preparing for Bengal’s fourth-round match against Karnataka in Bengaluru, having rejoined the team after two years as a player-mentor with Tripura. He had returned to Bengal after meeting with India’s former captain, Sourav Ganguly.

Announcing his retirement from the game, Saha posted on X: “After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!”

After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember! pic.twitter.com/sGElgZuqfP — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 3, 2024

He played for Bengal for the majority of his career, but he left owing to a disagreement with a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official and went to play for Tripura as a mentor-cum-player.

And just when it appeared that Saha’s career was ended, he opted to return to his native state to play one final season. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored over 7000 runs in 138 first-class matches, over 3000 List-A runs, and over 4600 T20 runs.

Saha only got to play 9 ODIs for India due to the presence of MS Dhoni.

Wriddhiman Saha’s impressive numbers in IPL

In terms of his IPL career, Saha is unlikely to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction. Saha has played in every IPL season since its beginning in 2008, most recently with the Gujarat Titans, with whom he won a trophy in 2022. He is only one of the few players to feature in every season of the IPL since its inception.

Wriddhiman Saha has also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Punjab Kings, for whom he scored a historic century in the 2014 final as they finished second.

The right-handed batter has 2934 runs from 170 games to his name in the IPL. With the gloves, Saha has 93 catches and 26 stumpings in 170 IPL matches.

Also Read: Senior India Players Warned For Ignoring Duleep Trophy 2024!! Veteran Discloses Solution