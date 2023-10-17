We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It – Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka voiced his disappointment with their team’s performance against Australia on Monday. The team got off to a quick start on tricky wickets, but they were unable to maintain it as they quickly collapsed against the five-time champions, losing wickets at a rapid rate.

On Monday, October 16, Sri Lanka had a good position at 125 for no loss but was bowled out for 209 in Lucknow. Sri Lanka’s middle order batters failed to apply themselves in the middle, losing their wickets in the game, which enabled Australia to mount a significant comeback in the ODI World Cup.

Speaking to the media after their third consecutive loss in the tournament, Pathum Nissanka expressed his disappointment in not posting a big total in the game despite having a great start for the first wicket. Nissanka and Perara gave Sri Lanka a flying start in the game, before losing their wicket in quick succession.

“Despite our promising start, we deeply regret not being able to sustain it, resulting in us being limited to a score of 210 runs,” Pathum Nissanka said.

As captain Kusal Mendis chose to bat first against Australia in the 2023 World Cup game, Sri Lanka’s openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka gave the team a strong start. Nissanka scored 61 runs off 67 deliveries, including eight fours, while Perera scored 78 runs off 82 balls, including 12 boundaries before losing their wickets.

I’m Hopeful That I Can Contribute Significantly By Scoring A Substantial Number Of Runs – Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka is still optimistic about both his performance and the team’s chances in the forthcoming games. He is confident that he gave the squad his all and that he will continue to make a big contribution in the future.

“I’m hopeful that I can contribute significantly by scoring a substantial number of runs and playing substantial innings in the upcoming matches,” Pathum Nissanka added.

Sri Lanka has been going through some tough times in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, losing their first three games in the marquee event and they will look to turn things around in the remaining games to make an impact in the tournament.