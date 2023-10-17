SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It – Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 17, 2023 at 12:08 PM

We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It &#8211; Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka voiced his disappointment with their team’s performance against Australia on Monday. The team got off to a quick start on tricky wickets, but they were unable to maintain it as they quickly collapsed against the five-time champions, losing wickets at a rapid rate.

On Monday, October 16, Sri Lanka had a good position at 125 for no loss but was bowled out for 209 in Lucknow. Sri Lanka’s middle order batters failed to apply themselves in the middle, losing their wickets in the game, which enabled Australia to mount a significant comeback in the ODI World Cup.

Speaking to the media after their third consecutive loss in the tournament, Pathum Nissanka expressed his disappointment in not posting a big total in the game despite having a great start for the first wicket. Nissanka and Perara gave Sri Lanka a flying start in the game, before losing their wicket in quick succession.

Pathum Nissanka And Kusal Perera
Pathum Nissanka And Kusal Perera Credits: Twitter

“Despite our promising start, we deeply regret not being able to sustain it, resulting in us being limited to a score of 210 runs,” Pathum Nissanka said.

As captain Kusal Mendis chose to bat first against Australia in the 2023 World Cup game, Sri Lanka’s openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka gave the team a strong start. Nissanka scored 61 runs off 67 deliveries, including eight fours, while Perera scored 78 runs off 82 balls, including 12 boundaries before losing their wickets.

I’m Hopeful That I Can Contribute Significantly By Scoring A Substantial Number Of Runs – Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka is still optimistic about both his performance and the team’s chances in the forthcoming games. He is confident that he gave the squad his all and that he will continue to make a big contribution in the future.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I’m hopeful that I can contribute significantly by scoring a substantial number of runs and playing substantial innings in the upcoming matches,” Pathum Nissanka added.

Sri Lanka has been going through some tough times in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, losing their first three games in the marquee event and they will look to turn things around in the remaining games to make an impact in the tournament.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Pathum Nissanka

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: We Did Not Get That And It Was Not In Our Hands &#8211; Saud Shakeel Opens Up On Lack Of Supporters For Pakistan In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: We Did Not Get That And It Was Not In Our Hands – Saud Shakeel Opens Up On Lack Of Supporters For Pakistan In Ahmedabad

Oct 19, 2023, 2:49 PM

AUS vs PAK: Sacrifice An Allrounder: Ramiz Raja&#8217;s Suggestion For Pakistan For Crucial Australia Clash
AUS vs PAK: Sacrifice An Allrounder: Ramiz Raja’s Suggestion For Pakistan For Crucial Australia Clash

Oct 19, 2023, 10:44 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia – Reports

Oct 17, 2023, 4:43 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me &#8211; Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner&#8217;s Reaction At The On-field Umpire
ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me – Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner’s Reaction At The On-field Umpire

Oct 17, 2023, 12:32 PM

We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It &#8211; Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia
We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It – Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia

Oct 17, 2023, 12:08 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Don&#8217;t Need Really Know What&#8217;s Been Said&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Don’t Need Really Know What’s Been Said…” – Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team

Oct 17, 2023, 11:07 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic