West Indies cricket board has announced their squad for both the upcoming ODI series against the UAE and the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Zimbabwe. The Men in Maroon has recalled all-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for the all-important competition and will join the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, and Alzarri Joseph in a formidable squad.

West Indies team is rebuilding the entire team setup after their disastrous show in the 2022 T20 World Cup where they failed to qualify for the group stages being eliminated in the qualifiers as part of the process they have appointed Shai Hope as the captain of the ODI team and Rovman Powell as the skipper of the T20 team.

The Men in Maroon have announced a full-strength squad for the ODI World Cup qualifiers with them looking to get into the main draw of the ODI World Cup later this year in India. The qualifiers are scheduled to take place in June and July 2023 in Zimbabwe.

Ahead of the qualifiers, the West Indies will have a three-match One Day International (ODI) Series against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah to prepare them well for the qualifiers.

Speaking to the media, CWI Chief selector said that Keemo Paul is an interesting addition to the side as he can provide some vital contribution to the team in all three departments of the game and lauded him as a potential match-winner for the side and also delighted to have Motie in the team as he can pick wickets in the middle overs.

“Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he’s dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. He is now fully recovered from injury and with his skill set, we see him as a potential match-winner for us.”

“Motie was excellent in the Test matches in Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers. We believe he will again relish the chance to bowl in those conditions. He is also a capable batsman and good in the outfield.”

“The team played well in South Africa earlier this year when we drew the ODI Series 1-1 under the new captain. We were encouraged by that display and we expect them to continue to grow and create that synergy,” said chief selector Desmond Haynes in an official statement in CWI.

West Indies World Cup Qualifier Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

West Indies squad for UAE ODIs: Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas