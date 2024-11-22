The West Indies Cricket Board (WI) has announced its playing eleven for the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The West Indies lost their last two red-ball series against South Africa at home by a 0-1 margin and were whitewashed by a 3-0 margin in England.

West Indies has welcomed their premier and experienced pacer Kemar Roach, who missed the country’s last red-ball clash at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The right-arm pacer is the fifth leading wicket-taker for the Caribbean side in the longest format, with 273 scalps in 82 games at an average of 27.77 and a strike rate of 53.55.

No Jason Holder or left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is in the side, which shows that the home side is trying to strengthen its bowling line-up. The pace unit will be led by Alzarri Joseph, who has had a few ups and downs in recent international cricket.

During the recent ODI series against England, Alzarri went through a heated moment with his captain, Shai Hope, on the back of a field placement at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. That led him to avoid the celebration of a wicket that he picked on the very next delivery and walk out of the field, making the West Indies field with just ten fielders.

West Indies rocked back with struggling batting order; Alzarri Joseph slotted at number seven

The board members and their coach, Darren Sammy, didn’t consider the behavior well, so they banned the player for the next three international games. The lanky pacer, who has picked up 102 Test scalps in 35 games at an average of 36.05 and a strike rate of around 58, will lead the pace attack at his home ground.

Their captain, Kraigg Braithwaite, who has clubbed 5742 runs in 94 games at an average of 40.64 and a strike rate of 40 shouldering on 12 centuries and 30 half-centuries at a best score of 212, hasn’t been in a good touch of late. In the long innings, he batted during the practice game against Bangladesh at the Coolidge ground, he was done for a duck.

The right-handed batter earned only 63 runs across four innings against the Proteas, including a duck at Port of Spain and Providence. The pressure is on him terribly to offer them a good start with the bat at the opening spot.

The middle order of the side is decorated with the presence of Kavem Hodge, who smashed his maiden Test century for the West Indies side. The right-handed batter has 418 runs in seven games at an average of just below 30 with the help of one century and two half-centuries.

The batting line-up hasn’t been strong enough, with Alzarri walking out at number seven in the batting order. The left-handed batter Alick Athanaze is expected to open the innings as he has grabbed 421 runs in nine games at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of under 50.

Joshua Da Silva, the wicket-keeper batter of the side, also hasn’t been in good touch of late. Most of the batters struggled badly against the South African side and in England. The job won’t be an easy one against Bangladesh.

West Indies Playing XI For 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Kraigg Braithwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Graves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.