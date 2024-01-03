Whatever Scumbag Has Taken It..: David Warner’s Father Lashes Out After His Son’s Baggy Green Caps Go Missing

David Warner’s father has slammed the ‘scumbag’ who stole his son’s Baggy Green caps before his farewell Test. The veteran opener would bring down curtains on his illustrious Test career after the conclusion of the ongoing Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On Tuesday (January 2), the retiring opener revealed that the backpack containing two Baggy Green caps did not complete the trip from Melbourne to Sydney following Australia’s victory over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test. The backpack went missing from his luggage in transit. The Australia great took to social media to plead for the safe return of his treasured caps.

On Wednesday, David Warner had no option but to wear a replacement Baggy Green during throughout the first day of play in the third Test at the SCG. Before the start of the game, he also expressed his disappointment over not being able to retrieve his caps.

“I haven’t found my caps,” David Warner told Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket’s coverage. “If you have got my backpack, I will give you my backpack. All I want is those baggy greens back please.”

David Warner’s father lashes out:

As David Warner desperately tries to retrieve his Baggy Green caps, his father, Howard, has lashed out at the person responsible for it. Warner senior expressed his shock over the incident and told SEN Radio:

“Whatever scumbag has taken it is going to have to lay it off very shortly. They’ll find it dumped somewhere. I know he’s emotional. He would love to walk out with that baggy green on but if he can’t, he can’t. What can you do. Everyone in Australia knows about the baggy green.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also pleaded for the return of the caps, saying: “Whoever knows anything about the missing caps, David Warner has represented Australia on more than 100 occasions [and] the baggy green caps belong to him. He has earned them and they should be returned.”