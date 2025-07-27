Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar went down the memory lane as he hailed Team India for securing a draw in the recently-concluded 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India were firmly on the backfoot after England ended their first innings on 669. India were all out for 358 runs before England piled up the huge total to take a big lead of 311 runs. India started their second innings in a disastrous fashion as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan were out in the very first over even before either of them could open their accounts.

With more than 150 overs remaining in the match, India were looking destined to lose the match as well as the series. However, India’s middle-order came up with a remarkable effort to avoid a defeat and keep the five-match series alive.

Also Read: He Begged For It: Ben Stokes And England Mercilessly Trolled For Requesting To Call Off 4th Test vs India

India lost just two more wickets in 142.1 overs to pull off the draw. The tourists were on 425/4 with their lead extended by 114 runs when players shook hands.

Captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul steadied the ship with a 188-run stand for the third wicket. However, India were in a precarious situation once again when both of them were out in the very first session on the final day. Rahul was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 90 before Jofra Archer sent back Gill for 103.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India:

However, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar did not let England capitalise on the twin breakthroughs. Both of them went on to score hundreds and shared an unbeaten stand of 203 runs to secure the draw for Team India. Jadeja was unbeaten on 107 while Sundar ended the match on 101 runs.

As India pulled off the great heist, Sachin Tendulkar went down the memory lane and recalled the famous 1990 Manchester Test. In that Test, Sachin Tendulkar had scored an unbeaten century in the second innings to help India avoid a defeat.

With the Indian team coming up with a similar effort at the same venue, Sachin Tendulkar took to X to write: ” When it comes to India-England, Old Trafford is known for keeping the series alive. Congratulations, Team India, on a fantastic comeback. @klrahul, @ShubmanGill, @imjadeja , and @Sundarwashi5, showed great character and fighting spirit. Good luck for the final Test. Go India! 👍🇮🇳