Harbhajan Singh gave his thoughts on the next India head coach amidst reports of Gautam Gambhir leading the race to replace Rahul Dravid. The deadline to apply for the men’s team head coach post has passed and the names of the applicants haven’t been revealed.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as India’s head coach comes to an end with the T20 World Cup 2024 as he has been at the helm since 2021. The Indian Cricket Board isn’t in a hurry.

The Men in Blue will be busy with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and the next two travels to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka may see key players resting. The NCA coaches are likely to assume responsibility for the new duties before a permanent coach takes over.

BCCI has not disclosed the names of genuine applicants which has led to the continuation of speculations of who will be the next Team India head coach. The term of the new head coach will span three-and-a-half years, commencing from July 1st, 2024, until December 31st, 2027.

“I don’t know whether Gautam Gambhir has applied or not” – Harbhajan Singh

If reports are to be believed that Gautam Gambhir is the front-runner to replace Rahul Dravid as India team head coach. Gambhir was the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, and also had success in his previous stint as mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, who qualified for the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has reacted to the reports of Gambhir replacing the ongoing head coach, Rahul Dravid.

“I don’t know whether Gautam Gambhir has applied or not. These are just speculations. Even my name was doing the rounds, but I haven’t submitted my papers. It is not about the names who have applied or not. The main job of the coach would be to bring everyone together and work as a unit. “Whether Gambhir or Ashish Nehra coaches the national team, they would need to bring the players on the same page. If I am given the job, I would work in the same direction. The results should improve from the previous team,” Harbhajan Singh told PTI.

