Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, was recently chosen by unanimous decision as the next ICC chairman. And Cricket West Indies CEO, Johnny Grave has revealed the reason why Shah got positive votes from 15 members out of a total of 16.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), set a record on Tuesday (August 27). The secretary of the world’s largest cricket body, the Indian Cricket Board, has become the International Cricket Council’s youngest-ever chairman.

Jay Shah was the only candidate running for chairman of the International Cricket Council. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary was elected unopposed because he will take over global cricket on December 1st. He will assume a post at the age of 35.

After being appointed chairman of the International Cricket Council’s head coach, Jay Shah expressed his wish to see cricket make its Olympic debut. He stated that it would be his privilege to lead the ICC throughout his tenure.

If you look at Jay Shah’s leadership at the BCCI: CWI CEO Johnny Grave

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave praised Jay Shah’s record as BCCI Secretary following his election as the new ICC chairman.

CWI CEO reflected on Shah’s tenure as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, during which he was able to oversee some of cricket’s major events such as the 2023 ODI World Cup while also generating significant revenue through broadcast deals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and India’s bilateral series.

Shah was also instrumental in establishing the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which proved to be a masterstroke, bringing greater attention to women’s cricket in the process.

“The ICC board doesn’t want to waste too much time on internal politics. If you look at Jay’s leadership at the BCCI, it has been wonderful. He has hosted the Women’s Premier League, successfully oversaw the 50-over World Cup in India, and has signed huge broadcast deals with IPL and for BCCI,” Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave told Indian Express.

Grave also advised that Shah meets the ICC’s standards for their incoming chairperson. They believe that throughout his tenure, Shan can replicate his success with the BCCI to improve global cricket.

“We are talking about the Indian sub-continent rights holder, who contributes the major chunk of the revenue. We have seen Jay pull off lucrative deals for IPL and bilateral cricket. It is the need of the hour at the ICC as well,” Grave added.

Jay Shah’s tenure as ICC chairman will begin on December 1.

