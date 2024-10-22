Rishabh Pant has gained full fitness and will be available for the Indian team for the second Test against New Zealand that will be played in Pune from October 24 onwards. New Zealand won the first Test of the three-match series in Bengaluru.

With a deficit of 0-1, India National Cricket Team and New Zealand National Cricket Team are all set to lock horns with each other in the second Test match from Thursday, October 24, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rishabh Pant took a devastating knock to his knee while keeping wickets in New Zealand’s opening innings of the Bengaluru Test. After being hit on the knee, he appeared to be in severe pain and was assisted off the field by the support staff.

Dhruv Jurel replaced him on the field and took the wickets for the rest of the innings. There were worries about Pant’s ability to bat in India’s second innings. However, the superstar wicketkeeper-batsman demonstrated incredible daring by coming to bat.

Despite not being fully healthy, Pant had an outstanding performance for the team, troubling the New Zealand bowlers. Rishabh Pant startled the Kiwis with his aggressive play, and along with Sarfaraz Khan, he added 177 runs. However, a century was not in Rishabh Pant’s fate as he was dismissed for 99 runs.

Rishabh Pant fit to play the Pune Test against New Zealand

Speaking after the game, Rohit Sharma stated that they were simply being extra cautious with Pant because he had undergone surgery on the same knee.

“He’s (Rishabh Pant) had a massive operation on his leg, so we all know what he went through. He’s had a lot of minor surgeries, one big surgery on his knee, and he went through a lot of trauma, to be honest, in the last one and a half years. So it’s just about being extra careful, not careful with him. Even when he was batting, he was not comfortably running. He was trying to only put the ball in the stands,” Rohit had told reporters.

According to the Indian Express, Pant has been pronounced fit to play the second Test against the BlackCaps. Notably, Pant was in discomfort during his 99-point knockout after receiving injections, but the medical staff has already given him the green light.

India will be eager to win the second Test against New Zealand and stay alive in the series they need to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Also Read: Former UK Prime Minister Impressed With Virat Kohli!! Recalls 2018 Series vs England

