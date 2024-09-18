There was so much space between the last league game of both the teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as the encounter went down to the wire at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru earlier this year. The left-arm pacer of the home side, Yash Dayal, who dismissed MS Dhoni in that game, felt bad after taking his wicket.

The bowler had a very rough time in the 2023 season of the IPL when he was smashed for five consecutive sixes against Rinku Singh when he used to feature for the Gujarat Titans. But, he made a great comeback in the game, being involved for the Royal Challengers.

The game in Bengaluru was vital for the qualification of both sides in the playoffs. Chasing 219 in their allotted 20 overs, the visitors struggled in the middle before MS Dhoni found himself in the middle. He smashed a huge six against Dayal as they flew out of the park.

“F elt bad after dismissing MS Dhoni ”- Yash Dayal

On the very next delivery, the Uttar Pradesh pacer went with a slower delivery, to which the wicket-keeper batter looked to play the same shot but, because of the lack of pace in the game, he didn’t get the right elevation and was caught in the boundary line by Swapnil Singh.

Dayal completed the formalities, as RCB registered a vital 27-run victory. But the 26-year-old felt that the way MS Dhoni left the ground that evening, he wasn’t certain if that was the last time the former Indian captain was leaving the ground in comparative cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to declare the rules and restrictions regarding the retentions of the next IPL, as the Yellow franchise is doing their best to activate the old rule, so that, they could use Dhoni as an uncapped player in the next edition of the event.

There is no guarantee that the former CSK captain will be back for the 18th season of the tournament, as getting the 43-year-old has been one of the bitter-sweet moments for Yash Dayal, as he admitted during a recent interview on the YouTube channel of renowned sports broadcaster, Jatin Sapru.

“I felt bad after dismissing him (MS Dhoni). Because I don’t know or care what people say but, the frustration with which he left the ground, it was like you don’t know whether he will return or not.” The Allahabad-born pacer recalled the moment at the end of the game. “Will we ever see him again on the ground? It was a moment where a lot of things were going through my head. I got a breather, a bit of relief.”

When MS Dhoni smashed him out of the park for that over-boundary, the bowler found himself under so much pressure. He wanted to use the yorker, as his captain, Faf du Plessis, also showed a green signal to the decision.

But it was Virat Kohli who, at the last minute, asked him to change the type of ball and go with a slower ball, as Yash was needed to defend 11 runs in four balls against Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.

“With 11 runs needed off 4, I was like, why I am even looking at the scoreboard? I shouldn’t. I should just focus on my bowling. Shardul bhai was on strike.” Yash Dayal, who has received his maiden Test call-up, concluded. “Virat bhai said, ‘Don’t give pace, nor bowl right onto his bat‘. I told him right now it’s like peanut butter falling from the top. Anywhere I want to bowl, I will have so much confidence.”