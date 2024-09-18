The million-dollar question at the moment in the game of cricket is whether the former Indian World Cup-winning captain and the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning leader, MS Dhoni, would be part of the upcoming season in 2025 for the Chennai Super Kings.

The BCCI hasn’t yet revealed the rules and restrictions around the retention of the players. The CSK management has already requested to activate the old rule of getting the former Indian batter as an uncapped player. However, are they keen to have MS Dhoni, who is already 43, for the next three years?

The Ranchi-born had already decided to take retirement from the captaincy role of the Yellow Army, handing over the leadership duties to their young opening batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the eve of the last season, as the latter had a decent season in that prospect.

“ D on’t you want to see MS Dhoni play ?”- Suresh Raina

Two of the veteran Indian players, who were also part of the Super Kings family in the past, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina, found themselves before the media to have their say on whether MS Dhoni should be available for the next edition of the IPL in 2025.

The wicket-keeper batter is the second-highest run-getter of the league with 5118 runs in 225 innings at an average of 39.06 and a strike rate of nearly 140, celebrating 23 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 84 runs.

His closest friend, Raina, the leading run-getter of the Super Kings in the T20 format with 5529 runs in 200 games, wondered why the whole world had been asking the same question.

“Yeah, he will play. Don’t you want to see him (MS Dhoni) play? Yes? Then, let him play!!” The Uttar Pradesh-born expressed in a recent interview with Sports Yaari.

Rayudu was part of the CSK side from 2018 to 2023. In between those six years, the franchise went on to enjoy three titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023, as Ambati collected 1932 runs in 80 innings at a strike rate of around 130 with the help of eight half-centuries and one hundred.

The veteran feels that the former Indian captain finished a few games in a great way last season, and the way he had been smashing the balls in the last IPL was encouraging to see.

“I don’t know that yet, and I think everyone will get to know that in the upcoming days. But the way he (MS Dhoni) was batting in the last season, I feel he should feature in another season.” The Andhra Pradesh-born narrated during an interaction with Sports Yaari. “You know, the way he has been smashing the ball and finishing the games of late, so why not? In the end, he knows it better, and I think easily he could play for another season.”

The Chennai side is almost locked to retain their captain and opening batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and the Indian spin all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, for the next three seasons. Matheesha Pathirana could be the third player on the retention list, while they need to choose between MS Dhoni and one of the younger players.

Both Raina and Rayudu will be involved in the upcoming edition of the Legends League Tournament, as the veteran has displayed his excitement for returning to playing comparative cricket.

“I am very, very excited because, you know, after retirement, having a chance to play competitive cricket and also playing with, you know, mates and colleagues that you have played all your life with and it’s going to be a great tournament.” The 38-year-old concluded.