The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the most anticipated sporting event of the autumn, kicks off on September 30, 2025. This time, the championship holds special significance due to the growing popularity of women’s cricket in India and worldwide. The tournament’s total prize pool stands at a record $13.88 million, nearly four times the amount of the previous championship. 1xBet analysts predict that India, Australia, and England have excellent chances of starting the competition with a win.

Tournament broadcast

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will be broadcast in various regions around the world. In Australia, all matches will be available for free streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In India and neighbouring countries (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives), the official licensee is JioStar. The broadcasts are accessible on Star Sports Network channels as well as online via the JioHotstar platform.

Heinrich Klaasen’s support

Renowned South African cricketer and 1xBet brand ambassador Heinrich Klaasen has expressed his support for the women’s teams on Instagram. In his video message, he urged everyone to support their favorite women’s teams and expressed his admiration for how cricketers continue to raise the bar for women’s cricket worldwide.

Through his role as ambassador, Klaasen actively promotes the values of 1xBet — supporting and developing cricket in India — and inspires fans to take an active part in the country’s sporting life.

Draw for Apple gadgets from 1xBet

To further draw attention to the event, 1xBet has launched a special cricket tournament — World Cup Queens 2025, dedicated to women’s cricket. Participants have the chance to win valuable prizes: Apple MacBook Pro 16″ M4 laptops, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones, Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatches, and other gadgets. Every new user of the 1xBet platform can increase their chances of winning by receiving up to 120% of their first deposit as a welcome bonus.

As stated by the brand’s press service:

“Women’s cricket in India has already moved beyond being seen as merely ‘promising’ — women in cricket have repeatedly proven themselves to be strong competitors. That’s why we named our campaign World Cup Queens 2025. It’s not just about the championship — it’s about recognising that Indian female athletes have already become the queens of cricket. We are confident that this year, they will once again demonstrate their dominance on the world stage.”

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, European Cricket Network, Durban’s Super Giants, and other renowned sports brands and organisations. The company’s ambassador in India is the famous cricketer Heinrich Klaasen. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.