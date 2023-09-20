SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

World Cup 2023: Watch- “3 Ka Dream”- Adidas Unveils The New Team India World Cup Jersey Featuring The Tricolor

Jatin

Sep 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM

World Cup 2023: Watch- “3 Ka Dream”- Adidas Unveils The New Team India World Cup Jersey Featuring The Tricolor

Adidas, the official kit manufacturer of the Indian team, on September 20, 2023, unveiled the new look Team India jersey for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 which will be played in India from October 5 onwards.

The much-awaited jersey was released via a song sung by celebrated Indian singer Raftaar, titled ‘3 Ka Dream’. It is a testament to the undying support for the Men in Blue, the ‘3 Ka Dream’ signifies millions of fans dream of seeing their team win a third ODI World Cup after 1983 and 2011.

The apparel sponsor Adidas has brought a change in the Men in Blue jersey to celebrate the showpiece event being played in India. They have replaced the three white stripes on the shoulders with the vibrant tricolor.

India World Cup 2023 jersey. PC- X2

Check here:

The BCCI logo on the left side of the chest now bears two stars, which signifies India’s ODI World Cup victories.

India To Play Australia In Their ICC World Cup 2023 Opening Match On October 8 In Chennai

At Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8, Team India will face off against five-time champions Australia in the tournament’s opening match.

On October 11, the hosts will play Afghanistan in their second game in Delhi. The crucial match between India and Pakistan will now take place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, one day earlier than originally planned.

India Celebrating Asia Cup 2023 Victory
India Celebrating Asia Cup 2023 Victory Credits: Twitter

The Men in Blue will play Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 before facing New Zealand, who finished second in the previous tournament, in Dharamshala on October 22.

On October 29, Rohit Sharma and company will play host to the reigning champions, England, at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. Then, on November 2, India will play Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, and on November 5, South Africa will play India at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

India’s last league game in the ICC 2023 World Cup is against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: I Am Glad That They Are Persisting With Shreyas Iyer – Saba Karim Hails Indian Team Management For Backing Shreyas Iyer

Tagged:

India

World Cup 2023

NEWS

